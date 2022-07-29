Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh disputes SFA finding with own lab test, gets suspension lifted

Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh has disputed the findings by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) about the improper use of food additives and said the agency has lifted its suspension, which was in place for two days.

The kueh manufacturer addressed the suspension in two Facebook posts on July 27 and 28.

The kueh manufacturer was one of nine manufacturers that had their operations suspended.

First Facebook post response

Jian Bo said in a Facebook post on July 27 that the three products identified by the agency -- chwee kueh, nine layer kueh and tapioca kueh -- do not contain benzoic acid or sorbic acid.

The use of benzoic acid and sorbic acid is not allowed in kueh products, except for kueh fillings and only within permissible limits under Singapore food regulations.

The suspensions began on July 26 and were to last until further notice, SFA said a day after imposing the penalty.

Jian Bo's first post went out shortly after the suspension was announced to state that it had submitted laboratory test results to the agency proving that it did not use the said additives in its products.

Jian Bo wrote: "We have submitted the laboratory test reports to SFA and are currently seeking clarifications from them on this action against us. It has negatively impacted our business, affected our reputation and brand name and most importantly, shaken our customers’ confidence in our products."

The post also thanked customers: "We would like to take the opportunity to thank our customers who are standing by us during this period. We will post an update of the situation in the next few days."

Second Facebook post response

In a subsequent Facebook post on July 28, Jian Bo announced that its suspension had been revoked, accompanied by a screenshot of a letter with the SFA logo.

The post read: "We are happy to share that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) gave us a formal reply this morning after reviewing the laboratory test reports."

Jian Bo added that the agency "revoked their earlier direction to impose movement controls, recall and manage food under the Sale of Food Act".

It added: "Jian Bo is a heritage brand with close to 65 years of history and strong track record over the years."

