Missing Japanese porn actress, 23, found dead in forest, man arrested for alleged kidnap

Rina Arano first went missing on Jun. 5.

Ashley Tan | July 01, 2022, 06:52 PM

The body of 23-year-old Rina Arano was found in a forest in Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Jun. 14.

Did not return home after meeting friend

The Japanese porn actress had been missing from Bunkyo ward in Tokyo since Jun. 5, The Japan Times reported.

Her family reported her missing when she did not return after meeting a friend.

Arano reportedly freelanced as a nude model for photos and videos.

Her naked body was subsequently found in Hitachiota, Ibaraki, on a slope below a forest road.

According to The Sun, Arano was found tied to a tree and had reportedly been dead for around two weeks when she was found. Part of her upper body had already decomposed.

Autopsy results revealed that she had a broken hyoid bone in her neck, and with no other external injuries, it was suspected that she had been strangled to death.

Man arrested denies kidnapping her

Japan Today reported that a 33-year-old man, Hiroyuki Sanbe from Kanagawa prefecture, was arrested on Jun. 14 on suspicion of illegally confining and kidnapping Arano.

Sanbe was living at his family's vacation home in Ibaraki, which is 1km away from where Arano's body was found.

The man told police that he started talking to Arano on Twitter, and had arranged to meet her at a train station in Ibaraki on Jun. 5, the day she went missing.

CCTV footage from outside the station showed the pair getting into a car and driving off in the direction of Sanbe's home.

Sanbe reportedly admitted to taking Arano to his family's vacation home, but denied keeping her there for days.

Photos of Arano in handcuffs were also found on his phone, The Sun reported.

Although Sanbe confessed to handcuffing Arano, he said that it had been done with her consent.

He claimed that he had no idea what happened to her after she left his house. However, according to Japan Today, Arano's phone was found at his home.

A drive recorder installed in Sanbe's car had also captured images of his car driving along a forest road that appeared to be near the place where Arano's body was found.

Top photo from meaww.come and ANNnewsCH / YouTube

