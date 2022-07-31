Jaguar enters bonnet-first into lot just as Honda reverse parks, 20-min stand-off near Beauty World Centre

Traffic along a one-way lane came to a complete standstill with the police called in allegedly due to the antics of a luxury car driver.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at around 10pm on July 29 at Cheong Chin Nam Road, near a row of popular late-night eateries opposite Beauty World Centre.

An eyewitness alerted the Chinese media after encountering the fracas while on her way to supper with friends.

What happened

The eyewitness said she saw a Honda reverse parking into a parallel parking lot, but a Jaguar suddenly entered the same lot bonnet first.

Both drivers emerged from the vehicles and started to argue along the one-way lane.

A video of the incident posted on TikTok showed a man, who is the driver of the Jaguar, standing beside his vehicle slotted into the lot at an awkward angle, while a woman, the driver of the Honda, was also standing near her car parked in the middle of the single-lane road.

The eyewitness said: "The lady driver found the lot first, but the Jaguar driver refused to make way."

Police called in

The police were then called in to defuse the situation.

After a brief exchange, the man driving the Jaguar eventually moved his car, the eyewitness added.

This happened about 20 minutes after the stand-off started.

"After the man drove off, he found another lot ahead. He got off the car with a woman passenger," the eyewitness said.

She also said she later found out the Honda driver was a young mother who had taken her child out for supper.

