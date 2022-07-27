'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh & GP doctor handed more charges for fake vaccination records

Iris Koh, 46, founder of anti-vaccination group Healing the Divide, and general practitioner Jipson Quah, 34, were handed new charges on Wednesday, Jul. 27.

The various charges they face

Koh was slapped with two new charges of committing fraud by false misrepresentation, while Quah was handed nine new counts of the same charge.

Quah's charges stems from claiming that nine more people were vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when they were not.

Koh now faces four charges in total, while Quah faces 10 charges.

Koh's two new charges involve Quah, and his assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40.

Both Koh and Quah had attempted to defraud the Ministry of Health (MOH) by saying that people were vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Sinopharm vaccine in order to obtain vaccination certificates when they had not, according to CNA.

Both Quah and Koh had already been charged with one count earlier this year, Today wrote.

On top of the fraud charges, Koh had also previously been charged with one count of obstructing the work of a police officer by refusing to sign and tearing up a copy of her police statement in January 2022.

Chua, Quah's assistant, also appeared in court on Jul. 27 and was handed six new counts of attempting to defraud the MOH.

Chua had also been charged with the same offence in January this year.

Chua now faces seven charges in total.

More perpetrators named

The new charges came as police investigations revealed more people involved in the fraud.

In a press release from Jan. 23, the police said eight other individuals were being investigated for their suspected involvement.

According to Today, at least seven other individuals named in the charges Quah and Chua face include: Paglar Elizabeth Monica, Stephen Columbus Sayson, Sim Hong Ow, Neo Soh Yong, Newton David Christopher, Mehrajunnisha-Quaide Milath and Quaide Milath.

They had attempted to obtain vaccination certificates either for themselves or others without having received a Covid-19 jab.

Koh's charges involve two other individuals, Gary Tho Kong Choong and Cedric Lim Junqi, beside Quah and Chua.

Investigation continues, more charges likely to come

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Etsuko Lim had asked for the case to be adjourned for six weeks, pending further investigations, Today reported, as it is likely that more charges will be brought against Quah.

Quah's license is currently suspended for 18 months by the Singapore Medical Council for administering saline instead of Covid-19 vaccines to patients.

He was allegedly paid up to S$1,500 to inject patients with saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccine, and upload their false vaccination statuses to MOH's National Immunisation Registry, according to the council.

Each count of fraud by false misrepresentation carries a possible jail term of up to 20 years, a fine or both.

For obstructing the work of the police, Koh could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

Koh wrote on Facebook on the evening before the Jul. 27 court hearing to maintain her innocence.

The trio are currently out on bail, and will return to court on Sep. 7, The Straits Times reported.

Related articles:

Top image via Healthcare Singapore, Iris Koh/Facebook