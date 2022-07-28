IKEA Alexandra dining area had a makeover with brand new chairs, tables & light features

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
IKEA Singapore announced on their Facebook page that the restaurant at their IKEA Alexandra branch underwent a makeover.
The dining area
This is what the Swedish restaurant's seating area used to look like.
And this is what it looks like now.
The space has new furniture, with fresh-looking tables, chairs and light features.
The walls by the windows have also been painted green, matching some of the new hanging lights.
They also added a bench with curved edges in the middle of the space, presumably for those who are getting a quick snack and don't need a table.
IKEA Alexandra also removed the circular kids' play area that used to be in the middle of the dining space.
Here are some other pictures of the refreshed space:
Top images taken from IKEA Singapore/FB.
