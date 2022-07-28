Back

IKEA Alexandra dining area had a makeover with brand new chairs, tables & light features

Fresh look.

Alfie Kwa | July 28, 2022, 07:15 PM

IKEA Singapore announced on their Facebook page that the restaurant at their IKEA Alexandra branch underwent a makeover.

The dining area

This is what the Swedish restaurant's seating area used to look like.

Image by Pohboon Yeo via Googlemaps.

Image take by Steven Leong Siu Weng via Googlemaps.

And this is what it looks like now.

Image taken from IKEA Singapore/FB.

The space has new furniture, with fresh-looking tables, chairs and light features.

The walls by the windows have also been painted green, matching some of the new hanging lights.

They also added a bench with curved edges in the middle of the space, presumably for those who are getting a quick snack and don't need a table.

Image taken from IKEA Singapore/FB.

IKEA Alexandra also removed the circular kids' play area that used to be in the middle of the dining space.

Here are some other pictures of the refreshed space:

Image taken from IKEA Singapore/FB.

Image taken from IKEA Singapore/FB.

Top images taken from IKEA Singapore/FB. 

