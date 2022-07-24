Checking all outgoing vehicles will 'severely worsen' departure traffic & disrupt trade flows: ICA

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that conducting checks on all outgoing vehicles from Singapore's land checkpoints could "severely worsen" departure traffic.

This was in response to queries by Today regarding a fugitive couple who fled Singapore by hiding in the container of a lorry that entered Malaysia via Tuas Checkpoint.

The pair, Singaporean man Kevin Pi Jiapeng and his Thai wife Pansuk Siriwipa, is reported to have swindled at least S$32 million dollars after failing to fulfil their luxury goods orders.

Not checking every outgoing vehicle

Today asked ICA whether it will reconsider reviewing its policy of not checking every outgoing vehicle at border checkpoints.

In response, ICA stated that Singapore's land checkpoints are one of the busiest land crossings globally. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, about 200,000 travellers depart Singapore via land daily.

ICA said that delays in clearing departure traffic during peak hours can cause traffic tailback onto inland roads like the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at the Woodlands Checkpoint or the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at the Tuas Checkpoint.

Delays would also disrupt trade flows between the two countries, it said.

ICA's current checking procedure

ICA explained that it adopts an "arrival-centric approach" to border security, which is a common practice internationally and done to optimise resources.

Currently, ICA subjects all arriving conveyances to 100 per cent checks in order to prevent "the entry of smuggled, illegal or undesirable persons and goods, and especially security sensitive items".

ICA added that a "more balanced approach" has been adopted as this is a key priority for the authority.

For departing conveyances, regular and random operations are conducted on a day-to-day basis, said the authority.

Officers would check car boots, the luggage and engine compartments of buses, as well as the cabin and container compartments of lorries.

ICA said it adopts a "risk management approach" to departure clearance screening of people, goods and conveyances, reported Today.

ICA's approach to departure checks changes is based on Singapore's prevailing security posture.

"For example, enhanced checks will be conducted on departing conveyances in the aftermath of major security incidents to prevent the perpetrators from leaving Singapore," said the authority.

ICA may also conduct targeted and thorough checks on departing vehicles based on risk-profiling and information received.

