M'sian lorry attempts to smuggle 639kg of chewing tobacco into S'pore, ICA foils operation

On Jun. 28, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle around 639kg of chewing tobacco into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting a consignment of concrete wall panels.

Chewing tobacco smuggled

The officers at the checkpoint conducted checks and uncovered chewing tobacco wrapped in black trash bags.

About 639kg of chewing tobacco was found.

The bags were concealed within a modified floorboard underneath the consignment.

The case has been referred to Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA said:

"Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains as the top priority for ICA. Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe."

Photos via ICA and HSA.