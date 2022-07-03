Back

M'sian lorry attempts to smuggle 639kg of chewing tobacco into S'pore, ICA foils operation

The case was referred to Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Alfie Kwa | July 03, 2022, 11:21 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Jun. 28, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle around 639kg of chewing tobacco into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting a consignment of concrete wall panels.

Chewing tobacco smuggled

The Malaysia-registered lorry transporting a consignment of concrete wall panels (Photos: ICA & HSA)

The officers at the checkpoint conducted checks and uncovered chewing tobacco wrapped in black trash bags.

About 639kg of chewing tobacco was found.

An approximate 639kg of chewing tobacco was uncovered. (Photo: ICA)

The bags were concealed within a modified floorboard underneath the consignment.

Chewing tobacco wrapped in black trash bags was concealed within the modified floorboard underneath the consignment. (Photos: ICA)

The case has been referred to Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA said:

"Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains as the top priority for ICA. Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe."

Photos via ICA and HSA.

‘If you don't know the ground, how can you formulate policies?’: S'pore's 'loving critic' Ngiam Tong Dow

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

July 03, 2022, 10:26 AM

People in China eat mangosteens like apples & post bad reviews of 'bitter' taste to troll other people

Just a regular day on the internet.

July 03, 2022, 05:02 AM

Tanya Chua wins best female singer at Golden Melody Awards for record 4th time

Legend.

July 03, 2022, 04:43 AM

Popo, 94, taking a break after 50 years of selling food at Fairfield Methodist primary school

Legend.

July 02, 2022, 06:34 PM

Busker Jeff Ng cancels Saturday night busking outside The Cathay citing Covid-19 boom as reason

Another busker can take over his vacated spot and bask and busk in the limelight.

July 02, 2022, 05:43 PM

Wife of newly famous busker Jeff Ng responds to accusations: He's a changed man & awesome husband

She hopes her perspective helps to shed some light in light of recent events.

July 02, 2022, 05:17 PM

MacPherson CC holding 'Cupid Event' for singles aged 25-40, will screen them first via calls

We found love in a hopeless place. And a CC.

July 02, 2022, 05:03 PM

'I saw him take his last breath': Dad of S'porean toddler who died after getting Covid-19

"No parent should go through this."

July 02, 2022, 04:14 PM

Crypto billionaire Zhu Su to sell Bukit Timah bungalow after company gets liquidated

His company has filed for bankruptcy.

July 02, 2022, 03:53 PM

Ang Mo Kio Sers: HDB offers residents replacement flats with 50-year leases

New solution.

July 02, 2022, 03:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.