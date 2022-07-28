Massive Hougang pasar malam ongoing from July 21-Aug. 5, 2022

The days of the massive pasar malam housing several dozen stalls under an awning in the heartlands are back.

A night bazaar in Hougang central, right beside the MRT station, is scheduled to run from July 21 to Aug. 5, 2022.

The F&B stalls in business are selling sweet potato ball, Ramly burger, fruit shake, fried sotong, Thai milk tea, kueh tutu, potato twist, takoyaki, okonomiyaki, fried oyster omlette, Teochew meat puff, stinky fried tofu, Japanese pizza, vadai, Taiwanese fried chicken, Korean fried chicken, fried chicken skin, Thai fish maw soup, kebab, peanut pancake, goreng pisang, grilled mushroom, and even titbits.

Prices are about 20 per cent higher on average compared to pre-pandemic days.

Do be prepared to fork out a bit more.

For example, a Ramly burger is about S$5, kueh tutu is going for S$3.50 for five, while takoyaki is S$3 for six.

But as this is a large-scale night bazaar, there is a sit-in dining area available.

Upcoming bazaars include one beside Bishan MRT station from July 29 to Aug. 13, and two in the east -- Tampinese MRT station and Changi City Point from Aug. 1 to 30.

Here are some photos of the Hougang night bazaar.

All photos via Singapore Night Bazaar