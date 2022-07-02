1 person conveyed to hospital after fire at Block 682 Hougang Ave 4 HDB flat

One occupant of a third floor flat in Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4 was conveyed to the hospital after a fire broke out on Friday (Jul. 1).

In a tweet on Jul. 2, The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to the fire at around 9:50pm on Friday night.

Upon arrival, they noticed fire raging and thick black smoke emitting from the third floor unit.

SCDF said the fire involved the contents of a bedroom.

Entire unit affected by fire, one occupant conveyed to hospital for smoke inhalation

Firefighters from Sengkang Fire Station put on breathing apparatus sets and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage, said SCDF.

One occupant from the affected unit had evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

He was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The police and SCDF evacuated about 25 people from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top photos via Google Street View and SCDF