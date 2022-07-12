Back

1.5 million S'poreans to get up to S$700 in GST vouchers in Aug. 2022

To cope with inflation.

Belmont Lay | July 12, 2022, 05:59 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Some 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to S$700 in cash in August 2022 via two payments to help them cope with inflation.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive two payments via the GSTV - Cash, and the other through the GSTV - Cash Special Payment, which are part of the S$1.5 billion package announced by Depuy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in June 2022.

The government's Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme is being expanded upon with the additional GSTV - Cash Special Payment.

Other transfers

About 575,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above will also have up to S$450 credited into their CPF MediSave Account in August, as part of the GSTV scheme.

Those born on or before Dec. 31, 1969, and not already receiving Pioneer or Merdeka Generation benefits will also have S$100 credited into their MediSave accounts by the end of next month.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on July 12 the payments are part of the government's continuing support for those from lower-income backgrounds, as well as the elderly, to help defray their GST expenses and costs of living.

Can withdraw money from OCBC ATMs

Eligible recipients of the GSTV – Cash and GSTV – Cash Special Payment will automatically receive the payment if they have signed up for government disbursement schemes previously.

Those who have not previously signed up for the GSTV scheme can do so at the GSTV official website, before April 30, 2023.

GovCash will replace cheques as the mode of payment from this year for Singaporeans who have not provided their bank accounts or linked their NRICs to PayNow.

Those on GovCash can withdraw their GSTV – Cash and GSTV – Cash Special Payment at OCBC ATMs islandwide by entering their NRIC and payment reference number that will be sent to them at the end of August.

They do not require an OCBC bank account to withdraw the payment at the ATMs.

"GovCash recipients can also use the LifeSG app to make payment to merchants by scanning their PayNow or NETS QR code, or transfer payments to their bank accounts via PayNow if they subsequently register for PayNow-NRIC," it added.

More government transfers

Singaporeans would have received CDC Vouchers, two tranches of U-Save and S&CC rebates and top-ups to their Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) earlier in 2022.

"They can expect further support in the form of cash payouts, utilities credits, top-ups to Child Development Account (CDA), and another two tranches of U-Save and S&CC rebates in the coming months," MOF said.

Top photo via Unsplash

Thousands show up in Japan to pay last respects to ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Many held their hands together in prayer.

July 12, 2022, 05:49 PM

S'pore teen girls, aged 13 & 16, last seen in Outram, missing since Jul. 11

If found, call 999.

July 12, 2022, 04:57 PM

Elon Musk says Trump should 'sail into sunset' after ex-president's tirade against Tesla CEO

Trump had called Musk a "bullsh*t artist" for allegedly lying about voting for the former president.

July 12, 2022, 04:49 PM

Tesla Model Y debuts in S'pore, showcase at ION Orchard from Jul. 13 -24

Wow.

July 12, 2022, 04:09 PM

Son of Alphard driver hopes doxxing of licence plate-plucker & family will stop

"I believe that the way she is being treated is unfair to her. I would appreciate (it) if people stop putting up her pictures," he said.

July 12, 2022, 03:38 PM

Peacock blocks bus service 123 along Sentosa Gateway even after getting honked at

Bus captain was being nice to give way.

July 12, 2022, 02:40 PM

Video surfaces of 32-year-old Shinzo Abe as best man at Hong Kong singer Agnes Chan's wedding

A glimpse into the past.

July 12, 2022, 01:25 PM

Scoot flight from Perth to S'pore turned back 20 minutes after takeoff due to technical fault

Passengers given option to be on next flight on Tuesday night.

July 12, 2022, 12:58 PM

Man in China steam cooks pet silver arowana after it died, praises fish for having tender & fresh meat

Ermm.

July 12, 2022, 12:28 PM

S'porean man, 31, who went to Boys' Home, graduates from NUS with honours degree in social work

He wants to help others now who were like him.

July 12, 2022, 11:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.