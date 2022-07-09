Back

S’pore Grab driver scammed by passenger who paid HK$10 (S$1.78) for S$8.80 fare, gets help from Grab & S’poreans

Grab had refunded her father and had credited the money that was owed to him.

Syahindah Ishak | July 09, 2022, 05:16 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Grab driver in Singapore was recently scammed by a passenger who paid HK$10 (S$1.78) in cash for an S$8.80 fare.

Given S$1.78 for an S$8.80 fare

On Friday (Jul. 8), the Grab driver's daughter shared about the incident on TikTok, saying that her father is a Grab driver who usually leaves home at 5:30am and comes back around 10pm, with an hour or two break in the afternoon.

"Today, [my father] got scammed by a passenger. It's not a lot of [money] but he was really hurt coz he trusted the guy," she wrote.

She went on to explain that the total fare for the Grab ride was S$8.80. However, the passenger handed over HK$10, claiming that he didn't have any Singapore dollars with him at the time.

As he didn't know how much HK$10 was worth in Singapore dollars, the Grab driver asked the passenger to confirm if what he had given was the right amount.

The passenger apparently lied and said that he had given the correct amount before he left.

Here's the full TikTok video:

@sarahremix09 My dad got scammed... People like this still exist. pls don't. these hardworking people don't deserve it #fyp #grab #scammed ♬ Heartbeat (From "Kal Ho Naa Ho") (Instrumental) - Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Earned S$0 from the ride

In the video, the Grab driver's daughter also shared a screenshot of the passenger's JustGrab transaction.

The transaction confirmed that the total fare for the ride was indeed S$8.80.

It also showed that the passenger had headed to an area in River Valley from Orchard Boulevard, covering a total of 2.2km.

The Grab driver's daughter stated in her video that the amount the passenger had given to her father was equivalent to Grab's commission.

"So basically my dad earned $0.00 from the ride," she wrote.

Towards the end of her video, she added:

"I mean guys [my father] works day and night and so does every Grab drivers/food delivery person!! Pls don't do this..."

Grab refunded the driver

On Saturday (Jul. 9), the driver's daughter uploaded another video on her TikTok page.

She shared that Grab had refunded her father and had credited the money that was owed to him.

She also shared that a family friend had given her father S$10 as he "feels the pain".

@sarahremix09 UPDATE ON GRAB! Didn't expect this kind of overwhelming love from y'all, I just wanted to raise awareness on the struggles of Grab Drivers / riders ! but y'all so sweet 😍 my dad is shooked haha, he knew nothing about the post and he was really touched by all your kind words. Thank you @Grab Singapore for the fast response! kind acts makes the world a better place and TikTok is the best place that reflects that ! #fyp #scammed #grab #father #update #kindness ♬ original sound - hello4567

Top images via sarahremix09 on TikTok.

Mural artist paints a 'taboo scene' at HDB void deck as part of 60m painting of 70s & 80s S'pore

Wow.

July 09, 2022, 04:58 PM

'Japan has lost a good son': Ho Ching in tribute to Shinzo Abe

Ho offered her condolences to Abe's wife.

July 09, 2022, 04:15 PM

NUS lecturer & marine scientist, 56, passes away after battle with cancer

Rest in peace.

July 09, 2022, 03:34 PM

4 Malayan tiger cubs spotted in M'sia, welcome news as population estimated to be under 150

Yay.

July 09, 2022, 02:35 PM

Thai police bans use of cannabis & hemp at police stations & other government complexes

Police officers are not allowed to consume products containing these plants at work.

July 09, 2022, 02:04 PM

Elon Musk no longer buying Twitter

He has withdrawn his US$44 billion (S$61.5 billion) bid.

July 09, 2022, 01:44 PM

Busker Jeff Ng cancels Jul. 9 performance outside The Cathay for 2nd consecutive weekend

He said he decided to call off his busking performance as there is still a large number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

July 09, 2022, 01:01 PM

S'porean couple goes from 'aiya, too soon lah' to BTO-ing just 4 months into relationship

For Cecilia and Yijian, taking this big step so early in their relationship was 80% love and 20% pragmatism.

July 09, 2022, 12:21 PM

We lived out our ‘Roman Holiday’ fantasies by taking a tour around S'pore on Vespa scooters

Complete with red lips, oversized sunnies and pretentious neck scarfs.

July 09, 2022, 11:55 AM

LiHO & Warner Music S'pore collab for Michael Bublé’s new album, drink named Bublé Tea

Boo-blay tea.

July 09, 2022, 11:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.