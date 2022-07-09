S’pore Grab driver scammed by passenger who paid HK$10 (S$1.78) for S$8.80 fare, gets help from Grab & S’poreans

A Grab driver in Singapore was recently scammed by a passenger who paid HK$10 (S$1.78) in cash for an S$8.80 fare.

Given S$1.78 for an S$8.80 fare

On Friday (Jul. 8), the Grab driver's daughter shared about the incident on TikTok, saying that her father is a Grab driver who usually leaves home at 5:30am and comes back around 10pm, with an hour or two break in the afternoon.

"Today, [my father] got scammed by a passenger. It's not a lot of [money] but he was really hurt coz he trusted the guy," she wrote.

She went on to explain that the total fare for the Grab ride was S$8.80. However, the passenger handed over HK$10, claiming that he didn't have any Singapore dollars with him at the time.

As he didn't know how much HK$10 was worth in Singapore dollars, the Grab driver asked the passenger to confirm if what he had given was the right amount.

The passenger apparently lied and said that he had given the correct amount before he left.

Here's the full TikTok video:

Earned S$0 from the ride

In the video, the Grab driver's daughter also shared a screenshot of the passenger's JustGrab transaction.

The transaction confirmed that the total fare for the ride was indeed S$8.80.

It also showed that the passenger had headed to an area in River Valley from Orchard Boulevard, covering a total of 2.2km.

The Grab driver's daughter stated in her video that the amount the passenger had given to her father was equivalent to Grab's commission.

"So basically my dad earned $0.00 from the ride," she wrote.

Towards the end of her video, she added:

"I mean guys [my father] works day and night and so does every Grab drivers/food delivery person!! Pls don't do this..."

Grab refunded the driver

On Saturday (Jul. 9), the driver's daughter uploaded another video on her TikTok page.

She shared that Grab had refunded her father and had credited the money that was owed to him.

She also shared that a family friend had given her father S$10 as he "feels the pain".

She shared that Grab had refunded her father and had credited the money that was owed to him.

She also shared that a family friend had given her father S$10 as he "feels the pain".

