Grab cutting grace period from 5 mins, will charge S$3 for 1st 3 mins of waiting from Jul. 18

"Thank you for your understanding," said Grab.

Nigel Chua | July 11, 2022, 03:29 PM

Grab is shortening the grace period waiting time from 5 minutes to 3 minutes for most ride types.

This will kick in from next Monday, Jul. 18, said Grab.

Here are the new grace periods from Jul. 18:

The ride types that will be affected are JustGrab, GrabPet, GrabFamily, GrabCar, GrabCar Plus, and GrabCar Premium, which all have a grace waiting time of 5 minutes at the moment.

Notification on Jul. 11

The news was delivered via a notification to Grab users on Jul. 11, Monday.

Screenshot via Grab app notification

Screenshot via Grab app

"Less waiting time will mean more rides to go around," said Grab in an in-app information panel.

"You are encouraged to book rides only when ready to ensure you have ample time to reach your pick-up point. Thank you for your understanding," said Grab.

