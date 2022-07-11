Grab cutting grace period from 5 mins, will charge S$3 for 1st 3 mins of waiting from Jul. 18

Grab is shortening the grace period waiting time from 5 minutes to 3 minutes for most ride types.

This will kick in from next Monday, Jul. 18, said Grab.

Here are the new grace periods from Jul. 18:

The ride types that will be affected are JustGrab, GrabPet, GrabFamily, GrabCar, GrabCar Plus, and GrabCar Premium, which all have a grace waiting time of 5 minutes at the moment.

Notification on Jul. 11

The news was delivered via a notification to Grab users on Jul. 11, Monday.

"Less waiting time will mean more rides to go around," said Grab in an in-app information panel.

"You are encouraged to book rides only when ready to ensure you have ample time to reach your pick-up point. Thank you for your understanding," said Grab.

Top photo by Rolando Garrido and via Grab app