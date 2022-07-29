Back

Shake Shake in a Tub selling 1kg of calorically dense fries for S$2 on Jul. 29, 2022

You'll probably need a whole bottle of ketchup for that.

Nigel Chua | July 29, 2022, 02:10 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Local F&B brand Shake Shake in a Tub is marking its third anniversary since opening in July 2019.

Part of the celebrations includes an offer of a 1kg tub of fries for only S$2.

The brand said on Instagram that it would be offering 100 such tubs, for one day only, on Jul. 29, 2022.

Some quick math: That's 100kg of fries that the brand is prepared to sell, for total revenue of S$200.

Shoestring fries are usually priced at S$3.20 for a regular-sized portion, and up to S$10.80 for a "Super Giant" portion.

Offer available at 111 Somerset only

Calorically-inclined customers — or those with a bunch of fries-minded friends — would need to make their way down to the brand's outlet at 111 Somerset.

Photo via Shake Shake in a Tub on Instagram.

The brand is also launching some new products for its birthday.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shake Shake In A Tub (@shakeshakeinatub)

Indulgent.

Top image via Shake Shake in a Tub on Instagram

Man, 41, woman, 34, arrested in Sentosa for suspected drug trafficking, 6kg of heroin & other drugs seized

A luxury car was also seized.

July 29, 2022, 01:46 PM

Giant display screen falls on dancers at Hong Kong concert, at least 5 injured

One of the dancers is in intensive care.

July 29, 2022, 01:36 PM

JCube mall may become residential development with shops at ground floor

For now, it is still "business as usual" at JCube.

July 29, 2022, 12:38 PM

We tried every 5-Star mooncake handmade by ex-Shangri-La & Four Seasons chef with 30 years’ experience

Some were better than others, but all of them were worth every calorie.

July 29, 2022, 11:57 AM

Bus captain in S'pore stops bus mid-route for toilet break as he's human too

Nature takes no missed calls.

July 29, 2022, 11:47 AM

Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh disputes SFA finding with own lab test, gets suspension lifted

Suspended on July 26, suspension lifted on July 28.

July 29, 2022, 11:44 AM

Zoe Tay gets Covid-19 after hanging out at 2 events with a lot of people

Covid-19 making the rounds again.

July 29, 2022, 03:04 AM

M'sian goes to S'pore to watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as it's not screening in M'sia

Smort.

July 29, 2022, 02:39 AM

18 passengers stranded mid-air after Mount Faber cable car line broke down for 30mins

The breakdown was caused by technical problems.

July 28, 2022, 07:35 PM

IKEA Alexandra dining area had a makeover with brand new chairs, tables & light features

Fresh look.

July 28, 2022, 07:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.