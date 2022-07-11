GetGo car ends up perched on top of road divider in Marymount Rd accident

A video on TikTok appears to have caught the aftermath of an accident that ended in dramatic fashion.

Uploaded on Jul. 9 by user Manjurulislam135, the video shows a GetGo Carsharing vehicle precariously sitting atop a road divider, at a 45 degree angle.

"Just now at (Marymount) Rd," read a caption in the video.

The GetGo vehicle — an SUV — appeared to have been involved in an accident.

The video shows another car parked behind the SUV.

Some debris lay on the road between the vehicles.

Two men could be seen climbing out of the GetGo car and walking towards an individual who presumably got out from the other vehicle; none of them appeared seriously injured.

The video which has garnered over 190,000 views at the time of writing also attracted its fair share of commenters keen to weigh in on the situation.

A user pointed out how fitting the situation was to the location of the accident:

Perhaps utilising some dry wit, another user noted that the car was illegally parked:

"I would have stayed in the car forever because of the embarrassment," wrote one commenter.

Top image from Manjurulislam135's TikTok account