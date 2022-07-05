Back

Wearing suits banned from some UK cinemas for disrupting screenings of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

Banana!

Andrew Koay | July 05, 2022, 08:04 PM

Some cinemas in the United Kingdom are responding to a trending prank related to the animated film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" by banning young people in suits from attending screenings of the movie.

The TikTok trend, which has gained popularity around the world, involves large groups of youths — often male teenagers — rocking up to watch the movie while dressed in formal wear.

Dubbed the #GentleMinions trend, its even occurred here in Singapore:

@_.itzvan_ issa vibe #tiktoksg #minions #suit #kingbob #fyp ♬ Rich Minion - Yeat

Similar videos have been popping up all over social media, along with images of teens posing deadpan in their suits with posters of the movie.

@bill.hirst 🍌#fyp #minions #banana ♬ original sound - billh

Record-breaking movie

Universal Pictures, the studio distributing the film, even endorsed the trend.

"To everyone showing up to Minions in suits: we see you and we love you," the studio tweeted.

And why not? The film made an estimated US$125 million (S$174.99 million) in the United States for its four-day opening weekend.

CNN reported that it now holds the record for the biggest Jul. 4 weekend opening ever.

Rowdy #GentleMinions

Yet not everyone has enjoyed the rise of #GentleMinions.

The BBC reported that some teen pranksters have disrupted screenings in the U.K. with their rowdy behaviour, wrecking the movie-going experience for others.

Pranksters following the @GentleMinions trend have been accused of rowdy behaviour Image from @Cleoofffilm's Twitter page

One cinema cancelled all screenings of the movie citing "stunningly bad behaviour", which included vandalism, arguing with other cinema goers, and abusing staff.

The BBC further reported that other cinemas had seen mosh pits forming and disruptive cheering.

In some cases, police have shut down theatres and screenings.

Youths in suits banned

According to the BBC, it has all culminated in some cinemas instituting a ban on those hoping to follow the trend.

The Regal Cinema in Cornwall now has a notice informing the public that it no longer admitted "unaccompanied children wearing suits".

An image posted on Twitter showed a sign put up by another U.K. cinema company, Odeon Cinemas.

"Due to recent disturbances... any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru," it read.

Top image from bill.hirst's TikTok account and archie.barber's TikTok account

