foodpanda opens new all-pink regional HQ, with mahjong room & pantries on every floor

Food delivery company foodpanda has chosen Singapore as its location for its regional headquarters, and opened the doors to its new office on Jul. 19.

The headquarters will house 1,200 foodpanda employees from its regional and local operational teams, as well as from its global tech hub.

The regional headquarters is located at 63 Robinson Road, and features striking bright-pink interiors and even a mahjong room.

Pink everywhere

Besides the pink fixtures and lights, guests will be greeted with a large cozy nook with foodpanda's logo when they enter the reception area.

The amphitheatre, which spans levels 10 and 11, has foodpanda's values printed onto the steps.

A giant LCD screen on the ceiling shows foodpanda's mascot making its way around a maze. The screen also changes colour depending on the day.

There is also a special area for food delivery riders to drop off orders.

Riders are welcome to help themselves to snacks and drinks from a mini fridge placed nearby.

Automatic mahjong table and a Game Zone

Employees at the headquarters can also organise a round (or a few) of mahjong, at the Jamdani meeting room, which has an automatic mahjong table.

The Game Zone on level 10 includes a table tennis table, a foosball table, an arcade machine, and other games for employees to unwind.

Pantries on every floor

foodpanda employees will also never be too far away from a snack, as there are pantries located on every floor of the office.

The largest pantry in the office, the Ko-Pink-Tiam, also doubles up as a collaboration space for employees.

The pantry on level nine has a feature wall made up of recycled and repurposed stools.

Meeting pods for calls and "huddles"

The largest meeting room in the foodpanda headquarters can fit up to 24.

Its exterior is made up of old-school HDB ventilation blocks, with foodpanda's logo imprinted on it.

There are also many smaller meeting pods for employees to use for calls or "huddles".

foodpanda launches new tech academy, announces new MD

The opening of foodpanda's new headquarters also marks its 10th anniversary since the company's founding in 2012.

Its opening ceremony was attended by Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information Tan Kiat How.

Lawrence Wen was also announced as foodpanda Singapore's new managing director at the event.

Wen has more than 15 years of experience in the food and beverage, technology, consulting, and financial service industries.

“foodpanda Singapore has come a long way since 2012, and I’m excited to be part of its growth journey from here on. Tech has always been at the core of our business, and one of the key priorities for me is to continue to use technology to better the lives of people in Singapore,” said Wen.

The event also marked the launch of foodpanda's PowerUp! Tech Academy, which aims to up-skill local tech talent and riders and to help merchants digitalise.

foodpanda riders will have access to free or discounted educational courses in tertiary institutions. Some courses will award a certificate to riders upon completion.

All photos via foodpanda.