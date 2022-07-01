Dry & warm weather to continue in first half of July, temperatures may reach 35°C on some days

The current warm and dry weather is here to stay.

Warm and dry weather

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on July 1 that fair and warm conditions are expected for the beginning of the month.

Singapore may experience dry and warm conditions during the first week of July 2022. This is a result of a mass of dry air moving eastward from the Indian Ocean over the equatorial Southeast Asian region.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on several days in the following week.

Due to Sumatra squalls, island-wide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds can be expected in the predawn and morning on one or two days. Additionally, widespread thundery showers may extend into the early evening for one or two days.

The first half of July 2022, however, is forecast to have below average rainfall over most parts of the island, and it is expected to be warm and drier compared to the previous month.

Temperature may hit 35°C on some days

The daily maximum temperature is forecast to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

However, a high of around 35°C is expected on a few days.

Additionally, some warm nights can be expected, particularly when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south and bring warm and humid air from the sea over the land. Meanwhile, night-time temperatures can reach about 28°C.

Top image by Sam Goh from Unsplash