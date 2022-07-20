Back

Outdoor cinema at Fort Canning Park back after 3 years, will run from Aug. 10-21, 2022

It's back. :')

Lean Jinghui | July 20, 2022, 03:52 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

If you're looking for a different cinematic experience, open-air cinema Films at the Fort will be returning to Fort Canning Park, come August 2022.

Eighth edition, presented by Casillero del Diablo

The popular outdoor cinema is back after a three-year hiatus, with tickets now on sale for the eighth edition of the event.

This year, Films At The Fort presented by Casillero del Diablo will take place at Fort Canning's restored amphitheatre, from Aug. 10-21, 2022.

All movies will begin at 7:45pm, with the gates opening at 5pm.

Folks are recommended to go early, to get good seats.

While waiting for the movie to begin, there will also be live performances by DJs and instrumentalists to look forward to.

S$36.80 per pax

Tickets are currently going for S$36.80 per pax (not inclusive of GST).

You can also purchase a reusable inflatable cushion for S$14 (S$16 if purchased at the event). The cushions can be collected at the event space.

Via @filmsatthefort Instagram

Quick bites from The Providore – such as deli platters, burgers, and popcorn – are available if you get the munchies while watching the movie.

There is also a fully stocked bar – selling wine, sparkling wine, beer and cider.

Here's a quick run-down of all the movies that will be showing at the event:

  • Aug. 10 – "Official Competition"

  • Aug. 11 – "The Survivor"

  • Aug. 12 – "Licorice Pizza"

  • Aug. 13 – "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"

  • Aug. 14 – "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

  • Aug. 16 – "Petite Maman"

  • Aug. 17 – "Operation Mincemeat"

  • Aug. 18 – "A Hero"

  • Aug. 19 – "Another Round"

  • Aug. 20 – "Forrest Gump"

  • Aug. 21 – "Ali & Ava"

Details of Films at the Fort

Location: Fort Canning Green (within Fort Canning Park)

Duration: From Aug. 10-21, 2022, at 7:45pm

Top images via @filmsatthefort Instagram 

