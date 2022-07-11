Back

Shopper kicks glass panels on railing at Far East Plaza, causing them to fall & shatter on floor below

No injuries were reported.

Ashley Tan | July 11, 2022, 05:58 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Several glass panels fell off a railing at Far East Plaza and shattered on the floor below on July 10, 2022.

Mothership reader, Chris Dai, said that he was having lunch with his wife at a fifth floor eatery when they heard a "loud bang" at around 2pm.

Two glass panels appeared to have detached from the railing on the fifth floor, and smashed one floor down.

Here is Dai's illustration of where the glass panels originally were.

Photo courtesy of Chris Dai

Glass shards everywhere

A photo of the aftermath showed glass shards covering the ground on the fourth floor, and a cleaner sweeping them up.

Another cleaner took care of the area in front of the fifth floor escalator, where the glass panels had fallen from.

Photo courtesy of Chris Dai

Shopper kicked glass

According to Dai, there were no injuries from the accident.

The area was subsequently cordoned off by staff from the mall's management. Dai also noticed staff checking the surrounding area and cautioning shoppers nearby to be careful.

In response to Mothership's queries, Far East Plaza said that a shopper admitted to kicking the glass panels, causing it to fall.

The shopper subsequently offered to pay for the damages after a security guard arrived to investigate the incident.

Far East Plaza confirmed that no one was hurt during this incident.

This incident will be referred to the police for investigation, the mall added.

Top photo courtesy of Chris Dai

Shanghai boy, 10, threatens to kill man after being asked to leave hoverboard at home when taking PCR test

He ran home to grab a knife, then threw an epic tantrum that lasted over two minutes.

July 11, 2022, 05:33 PM

Ex-radio DJ Daniel Ong opening 3rd steakhouse, yet to recoup other outlets’ startup costs

He's slowly expanding his F&B empire.

July 11, 2022, 04:00 PM

Grab cutting grace period from 5 mins, will charge S$3 for 1st 3 mins of waiting from Jul. 18

"Thank you for your understanding," said Grab.

July 11, 2022, 03:29 PM

Sri Lanka's president to resign on Jul. 13, reportedly hiding on navy vessel

The beleaguered president has been blamed for mismanaging the country's economy resulting in shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

July 11, 2022, 03:13 PM

Lone tyre seen rolling down highway in S’pore, apparently came off car driving on PIE

The person who shared the video said that they honked "like 15 times" in an attempt to alert the driver.

July 11, 2022, 01:16 PM

S'pore MPs warn about photoshopped images promoting 'Sugar Friends Tea' product

A website that can be accessed through searches for "sugar friends tea" makes dubious claims about the product's ability to "cure diabetes".

July 11, 2022, 12:12 PM

New dashcam footage shows origin story of licence plate-plucking woman at Tuas Second Link

Lead up.

July 11, 2022, 11:44 AM

Nara police chief personally takes responsibility for Abe's assassination

He apologised during a press conference.

July 11, 2022, 05:49 AM

Johor resort denies being haunted, threatens legal action against those spreading 'fake news'

Hmm.

July 10, 2022, 11:39 PM

S'poreans can sign in Book of Condolence for Shinzo Abe at Nassim Rd on July 12 & 13, 2022

It will be accessible between 10am and 5pm each day.

July 10, 2022, 07:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.