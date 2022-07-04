Fans at Changi Airport to see K-pop group NCT 127 run like there's a zombie apocalypse

Those who happened to be at Changi Airport's Terminal 2 on Jul. 1 might have been caught up in a horde of people running across the airport -- like they were chased by zombies.

Contrary to appearances, it was not the end of the world but the arrival of K-pop group NCT 127 in Singapore.

Stampede

A TikTok video posted by a user called Cassandra showed throngs of fans, most of whom were female, in a mad dash.

This came much to the befuddlement of passers-by, like Cassandra's mother, who was stranded on the seats amidst the horde.

In the comments section, TikTok users expressed confusion about what was happening in the video, and made quips about the fans' sudden athleticism.

Cassandra subsequently confirmed in the comments that the crowd was there to greet NCT 127, who touched down in Singapore for their concert, which was to take place on Jul. 2.

[PRESS] 220701 #NCT127 at Incheon International Airport on the way to Singapore for ‘NEO CITY : SINGAPORE – THE LINK’#MARK pic.twitter.com/UQfn5t5qh2 — SM_NCT (@SM_NCT) July 1, 2022

NCT 127 consists of nine members, but one member, Yuta, did not make it for the Singapore concert as he had contracted Covid-19, according to Soompi.

This is the second time the South Korean boy band has performed in Singapore, after their debut concert in July 2019.

Top photo from cassandraleedq / TikTok