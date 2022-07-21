Back

Evergreen Secondary School staff & students evacuated after false bomb threat

Students were asked to return home as a precaution.

Ashley Tan | July 21, 2022, 01:10 PM

Evergreen Secondary School in Woodlands received a bomb threat on Jul. 21, which led to the evacuation of all staff and students on the premises.

Police conducted security checks

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing shared the news on his Facebook, stating that the staff had alerted the police to the bomb threat early this morning.

Police arrived at the school and conducted a sweep of the compound.

It was confirmed that the bomb threat was false after they completed their security checks.

In the meantime, school staff and students stayed calm and carried out their evacuation protocol.

Parents were also informed not to send their children to school via a platform called Parents Gateway.

Students who were already in school were fully accounted for and asked to return home as a precaution.

Chan shared that teachers are currently checking in students' well-being. School counsellors will also assist students who need help.

"I am glad that all our students and staff are safe, and thank the Police for their swift response.

The safety of our students and staff is paramount, and Ministry of Education, Singapore will not tolerate any threat or action that endangers our schools."

Chan added that the ministry, along with the police, will take the necessary action against those who cause public alarm.

You can read Chan's full post here.

 

Police were alerted to an alleged bomb threat at about 7.40am at 11 Woodlands Street 83, CNA reported.

The police told CNA that a male teenager is assisting in investigations. The police are looking into the case under the United Nations (Anti Terrorism Measures) Regulations 2001.

Top photo by Nigel Chua 

