Elon Musk's father, 76, says he had unplanned child with stepdaughter, 35

Complicated family tree.

Nigel Chua | July 16, 2022, 01:00 PM

Errol Musk, the father of Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, told a U.S. newspaper that he had a second child with his 35-year old stepdaughter.

Errol, who is 76, raised 35-year-old Jana Bezuidenhout as his stepdaughter since she was four years old.

He was married to Jana's mother, Heide Bezuidenhout, for 18 years and had two children with her.

Then, in 2018, it was reported by UK news platform MailOnline that Errol and Jana had had a child together, a development that supposedly sparked a family feud.

Now, Errol told The Sun in an exclusive interview that he and Jana had an unplanned second child together, three years ago, while they were living together after the birth of their first child.

Errol Musk's children range from age 3 to 51

Errol has raised children with women across generations.

His first wife, Maye Musk, now 74, gave birth to Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

He raised Jana together with Heide, his second wife, along with another child from her previous relationship, according to Rolling Stone.

Errol and Heide then had two more children together before divorcing.

According to his recent interview, he is now the father of another two children, with Jana.

This means he has seven biological children, ranging from age 3 to 51.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce"

Speaking about whether he would have more children, Errol said that "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."

"If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to," he said.

He admitted that his other daughters were shocked to find out that he was in a relationship with Jana, saying that "to them it was their sister".

"They still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister," said Errol.

Top image via Errol Musk - Dad of a Genius on YouTube and Jana Bezuidenhout on Facebook

