ERP rates up S$1 at several gantries from Aug. 1, 2022

Up S$1.

Belmont Lay | July 27, 2022, 05:37 PM

Electronic road pricing (ERP) rates at four expressway locations in Singapore will go up starting Aug. 1 to manage vehicle congestion.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on July 27 that the revision is based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in June and July.

Traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways, it said, following the easing of community and workplace measures from April 26.

As a result, ERP rates will be adjusted by S$1 with effect from Aug. 1 at four locations during the eight specific time periods in the mornings and evenings.

Rates for the other previously announced timeslots and gantries remain unchanged.

There is no increase in the total number of timeslots or locations charged with ERP with this review, give that these timeslots are already priced today, LTA said.

LTA also noted that the number of locations and timeslots charged is still “significantly lower than the number charged pre-Covid”.

Top photo via Google Maps

