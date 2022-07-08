IKEA S'pore has durian desserts like cheese tart & D24 cake till Aug. 31, 2022

IKEA Singapore has launched a menu featuring durian desserts.

This includes:

D24 Durian Cheese Tart (S$3.50)

D24 Durian Cream Cake (S$4.90 per slice)

It is also available as a whole cake for S$29.90 at the IKEA Swedish Food Market.

D24 Durian Puff (S$3)

These desserts will be available till Aug. 31 at any IKEA Restaurant, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding public holidays.

IKEA FAMILY deals

There's also the plant-based Strawberry Ice Cream (S$2).

IKEA FAMILY members can get the ice cream for S$1.20 from July 18 to 21 at IKEA Alexandra and Tampines Swedish Bistro.

From July 25 to 31, IKEA FAMILY members can also get Spicy Buffalo Wings at a special of price S$8.90 for 6 pieces (Public: S$9.90 for 6 pieces).

It is available at all IKEA Swedish Restaurants, while stocks last.