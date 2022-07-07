Man slaps & hurls woman on ground after she kicks his car multiple times at Beach Road, police investigating

A fight broke out between a man and a woman on Wednesday morning (Jul. 6) in the Beach Road area along a side road beside 100 Jalan Sultan.

A video of the incident has been circulating online.

What happened?

At the start of the 1-minute video, the woman is seen beside the vehicle and appeared to be having a heated argument and pointing her middle finger at the driver in a white multi-purpose vehicle.

As the car began to move off, she kicked the side of the car, which made the driver halt and exit his vehicle.

He then moved towards her and swung his arm at her. However, it was unclear if he managed to hit her.

The two continued shouting and gesticulating at each other.

The woman also attempted to kick the man but he backed away quickly, dodging it.

He then flipped the lady's cap off and slapped her in the face.

She retaliated by kicking the car again.

As the driver moved toward her again, she retreated, tripped and fell.

The man then returned to his car, but as he was about to get back in, she kicked the car once again.

This caused the man to run towards her, swing her by her arm and threw her to the ground.

After this, he returned to his car and drove off.

The lady got up and bent his side-view mirror.

Police investigating

According to The Straits Times, the police were alerted to the incident at about 9am on Jul. 6 and investigations are ongoing.

Top images taken from Singapore Laughs/FB.