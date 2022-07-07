Back

Man slaps & hurls woman on ground after she kicks his car multiple times at Beach Road, police investigating

A video of the incident circulated online.

Alfie Kwa | July 07, 2022, 03:30 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fight broke out between a man and a woman on Wednesday morning (Jul. 6) in the Beach Road area along a side road beside 100 Jalan Sultan.

A video of the incident has been circulating online.

What happened?

At the start of the 1-minute video, the woman is seen beside the vehicle and appeared to be having a heated argument and pointing her middle finger at the driver in a white multi-purpose vehicle.

As the car began to move off, she kicked the side of the car, which made the driver halt and exit his vehicle.

He then moved towards her and swung his arm at her. However, it was unclear if he managed to hit her.

The two continued shouting and gesticulating at each other.

The woman also attempted to kick the man but he backed away quickly, dodging it.

He then flipped the lady's cap off and slapped her in the face.

She retaliated by kicking the car again.

As the driver moved toward her again, she retreated, tripped and fell.

The man then returned to his car, but as he was about to get back in, she kicked the car once again.

This caused the man to run towards her, swing her by her arm and threw her to the ground.

After this, he returned to his car and drove off.

The lady got up and bent his side-view mirror.

Police investigating

According to The Straits Times, the police were alerted to the incident at about 9am on Jul. 6 and investigations are ongoing.

Top images taken from Singapore Laughs/FB. 

Looking for a new snack to try? Here’s one that you can have anywhere & anytime.

You ain’t a Nutella fan until you’ve tried Nutella B-Ready.

July 07, 2022, 02:50 PM

Man, 57, told to wear mask at Giant Tampines, allegedly abused & hurled vulgarities at security officer

He was unhappy that the security officer called him out for not wearing a mask.

July 07, 2022, 02:45 PM

M'sia police hold funeral for K9 doggo who helped to bust drug syndicates

The goodest, most loyal boi.

July 07, 2022, 02:20 PM

Beauty in the Pot reopens kids' playgrounds, has up to 50% discounts for ladies from July 18-24

Bring your kids, bring your wife.

July 07, 2022, 01:37 PM

Yvonne Lim back in S'pore to film 1st drama in 3 years with her kids' stamp of approval

The 45-year-old has put her kids first in recent years, but remains passionate about acting.

July 07, 2022, 01:26 PM

M'sia lorry crashes into vehicles queuing at Causeway to enter S'pore, 2 out of 3 lanes blocked

Accident along Causeway.

July 07, 2022, 11:41 AM

Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints going into Johor likely congested this Hari Raya Haji long weekend: ICA

Everyone is crossing the border again.

July 07, 2022, 04:09 AM

M'sian drug trafficker, 31, gets application to stay execution dismissed, to hang in S'pore on Jul. 7

Kalwant Singh is scheduled to be executed at 6am on Jul. 7, along with his co-accused, Singaporean Norasharee Bin Gous, 48.

July 07, 2022, 01:50 AM

M'sian man, 45, is S'pore's first local case of monkeypox

He is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

July 07, 2022, 12:11 AM

Hardcore wrestling fan Kurt Tay meets man to fight at Yishun void deck, gets beaten

Not sure if kayfabe taken too far or for real.

July 06, 2022, 08:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.