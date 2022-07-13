5-room HDB at Dawson SkyTerrace with nearly 93 years on lease sold for record S$1.418 million

A new record for a HDB resale transaction has been set yet again.

According to property portal 99.co, a five-room HDB flat at [email protected] was sold for S$1.418 million for July 2022.

The previous record was set by the sale of a five-room HDB flat at Henderson Road in May 2022, for a figure of S$1.4 million.

Built in 2016

The Dawson flat was built in 2016 and has a period of 92 years and 10 months left on its lease.

It is located from floors 37 to 39 of the 43-storey block, as it is a loft penthouse unit, and spans 122sqm.

99.co further highlighted that only 26 flats out of the 758 units built at [email protected] are loft penthouses.

In addition, [email protected] is not under the Prime Location Housing (PLH) rules which means the units there can be put for sale on the open market once the five-year minimum occupancy period is completed.

99.co added that thus far, 18 flats at [email protected] have changed hands for at least S$1 million.

HDB prices are rising

The property portal also pointed out a rise in the price of HDB flats, with resale prices rising 1.2 per cent in June, compared to 0.5 per cent in May.

The month of June also saw 31 flats HDB flats sold for at least S$1 million, while May saw 30 flats sold at this range.

Some of the other flats that have been sold for more than S$1 million:

Top screenshot from Google Streetview