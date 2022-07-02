Back

M'sian man rides on helicopter from KL to JB farm to eat durian with friends

The datuk wanted to eat local Segamat durian.

Low Jia Ying | July 02, 2022, 01:20 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

How far would you go for some durian?

A helicopter ride to satisfy some durian cravings seemed just about right for a Malaysian businessman and datuk, who booked the trip from Kuala Lumpur to Segamat, Johor to eat durians with his friends on a durian farm.

According to Malay Mail, the datuk booked a durian buffet for four at the Kampung Bangas plantation in Segamat, run by durian farmer Lokman Hakim Johar.

Only wanted local Segamat durian

The Malaysian man apparently did not want the typical "branded" durian varieties like Musang King or D24, as these varieties are very common in the city, reported The Star.

He then specifically requested for local Segamat durian for the buffet.

Lokman the farmer said the businessman and his friends ate five durians, and brought back about 20 durians to share with friends and family back home in Kuala Lumpur.

Lokman also served the group a meal of ikan baung (river catfish), mangosteens and rambutans.

They each spent RM88 (S$27.88) each for the durian buffet and RM25 (S$7.92) each for the fish meal, and stayed at the farm for slightly over an hour.

Lokman told Malay Mail that he took great care in arranging the durian buffet for the datuk and his friends, and had contacted the helicopter pilot "several times" before the scheduled date.

Related

All photos via Lokman Hakim Johar/Facebook

Seah Im Food Centre closing for 6-month renovation from Sep. 2022 till 2023

No more cheap food for six months.

July 02, 2022, 01:46 PM

McDonald's at Changi Airport Terminal 3 arrival hall reopens 24/7

Where people go to when they are sleepless in Singapore.

July 02, 2022, 12:13 PM

Maroon 5 performing at S'pore national stadium on Nov. 28, 2022

There's a time that I remember.

July 02, 2022, 11:41 AM

No more dubious PC builds: S’porean founders of Dreamcore set out to provide transparent, customised solutions for any PC need

They see the need for users to make informed decisions.

July 02, 2022, 10:59 AM

2 people with lightsabers duel at multistorey carpark in Hougang

The Force is strong in Hougang.

July 02, 2022, 10:58 AM

1 person conveyed to hospital after fire at Block 682 Hougang Ave 4 HDB flat

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

July 02, 2022, 10:50 AM

We figured out a way to save up to 44.4% when buying the latest phone models. Here’s how.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an iPhone or Samsung fan either.

July 02, 2022, 10:00 AM

Marquee, one of S'pore's largest clubs, jam packed on July 1 reopening night

Covid? What Covid?

July 02, 2022, 03:47 AM

PM Lee congratulates Xi Jinping on 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China

With the support of the central government, I am confident Hong Kong will continue to thrive in the years ahead, he said.

July 02, 2022, 03:03 AM

ArtScience Museum’s cinema screens arthouse flicks for free or at affordable prices of up to S$13

Now showing: "Dune", Where the Wild Things Are", "Fantastic Mr. Fox", and "Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy", among others.

July 01, 2022, 11:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.