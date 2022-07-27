Back

S'pore reports 12,419 Covid-19 cases on July 26, 2022

Living with endemic Covid-19.

Belmont Lay | July 27, 2022, 03:01 AM

Singapore reported 12,419 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, July 26, , according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

The total tally now stands at 1,677,126.

Here's a breakdown of the new cases:

  • 916 cases via PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests

  • 11,503 via ART (antigen rapid test) tests

Among the PCR cases, 878 were local transmissions and 38 were imported cases.

Among the ART cases, there were 11,056 local transmissions and 447 imported cases.

ART cases show mild symptoms and are assessed to be of low risk.

A total of 727 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 18 cases in intensive care units.

Four deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,487.

