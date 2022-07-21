Back

Can you cook an egg in S'pore using the sun when it's 35°C out? No.

An egg cooks at 70°C and that temperature needs to be maintained.

Belmont Lay | July 21, 2022, 12:16 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore can get pretty hot outside these days especially in open areas with heat-absorbing concrete surfaces directly exposed to the sun, owing to a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect.

The highest daily maximum temperature here can get close to 35°C.

On July 4, 2022, a maximum temperature of 34.8°C was recorded at Marina Barrage during the hottest part of the day.

But can you actually cook an egg in this kind of heat?

For those of you who always wondered but never experimented, here is the answer on TikTok: No.

@entinique Damn hot Singapore sun until can cook an egg. #fypシ #sgtiktok #hotsun #hotweather #singapore #outdoorcooking #egg #35degrees ♬ 芭比q了 - 邓家忠

What video showed

Someone in Singapore apparently tried to cook an egg using nothing but a frying pan and the sun's heat.

It turns out, while it might be hot, it is not hot enough to cook an egg.

The progress of the slow fry was documented in quick cuts at the 5-minute, 30-minute, 1-hour and 2-hour marks.

The eventual product, with the white cloudy and the yolk slightly coagulated, appeared more dehydrated than cooked.

This suggested that while Singapore might be hot out, it is still not hot enough.

Mechanics of frying an egg using the sun

Turns out, frying an egg in the sun is a time-honoured tradition in some countries that experience way hotter heat waves than our own.

The minimum temperature to get an egg to cook is at least 70°C and that temperature has to hold for many minutes to see the egg visibly change in texture.

Using just the sun's rays will be insufficient to cook the egg.

An indirect method would be to use the concrete pavement, which can get up to 63°C on very hot days, to heat a frying pan, but that is likely still not hot enough to cook an egg, as the sidewalk eventually conducts heat poorly.

In the August 2020 Buzzfeed video seen above, it took the hood of a car exposed to the sun to pre-heat a cast iron pan, which was then exposed to mirrors and magnifying glasses concentrating the sun's rays on the metal for the egg to eventually sizzle and cook.

Top photos via

2 S'pore navy regulars fined for posing as students to solicit donations in Hougang while under influence of alcohol

Both servicemen have expressed remorse over their actions, said MINDEF.

July 21, 2022, 11:25 AM

6 months after booking, SIA changes flight & downgrades seats for S'porean man's whole family of 7

He said the back-and-forth process with customer service was tiresome.

July 21, 2022, 10:53 AM

Next UK PM will either be an Indian man or a third woman, but it will likely be Liz Truss

Sunak or Truss?

July 21, 2022, 10:36 AM

S'porean man, 26, who allegedly took S$32 million from others, an ex-shoes salesman

He met his Thai wife, 27, on a dating app.

July 21, 2022, 02:01 AM

Open Category COE premium hits all-time high of S$114,001 on July 20, 2022

Up, up and away.

July 21, 2022, 01:05 AM

Wanted S'pore couple hid in lorry container & fled to Thailand after swindling S$32 million from over 200 people

They had no passports when they left Singapore on Jul. 4.

July 20, 2022, 11:59 PM

7-month pregnant suspected drug abuser climbs out of window to go from 11th to 8th floor to evade CNB

The woman was warded in the hospital after she was rescued by the officers.

July 20, 2022, 11:56 PM

Sri Lanka's parliament chooses 6-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to be new president

Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa’s number two takes the top job.

July 20, 2022, 10:53 PM

Thai govt refuses to accept poll that ranked 'Land of Smiles' lowest in Southeast Asia for 'smiles'

They said they couldn't find that particular poll in the report.

July 20, 2022, 10:29 PM

7 S'pore Porsches seen 'overtaking dangerously' on Johor highway, M'sia police investigating

Damn.

July 20, 2022, 07:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.