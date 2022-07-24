Back

100 suspected drug offenders arrested, drugs worth S$470,000 seized, including 9kg of cannabis

The arrests took place over five days.

Zi Shan Kow | July 24, 2022, 12:03 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 100 suspected drug offenders during an island-wide drug operation between Jul. 18 and Jul. 22, 2022.

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of S$470,000 were seized.

This comprised of about 194g of heroin, 657g of "Ice", 9,339g of cannabis, 104g of ketamine, 7g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 236g of "Ecstasy" tablets, one Erimin-5 tablet, one LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamp and six bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

The seizure of 9,339g of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 1,330 abusers for a week, according to CNB's news release.

CNB covered areas such as Boon Lay, Changi, Sengkang and Toa Payoh.

9kg of cannabis seized in Geylang

Officers arrested four male foreign nationals, aged between 22 and 30, in the vicinity of Lorong 7 Geylang on Jul. 21.

A 25-year-old male foreign national had attempted to evade arrest, and was arrested by CNB officers after a short chase. Cash amounting to S$19,900 was seized from him.

About 3g of cannabis was recovered from a 30-year-old male foreign national.

Officers also recovered a package that the men supposedly discarded in the same area, which contained cash amounting to S$14,630.

A 35-year-old male foreign national who later came to the residential unit was also arrested for suspected drug offences.

About 5g of "Ice", 32g of cannabis, and 4g of "Ecstasy" tablets were recovered from a 29-year-old male foreign national.

He was escorted to his hideout in the vicinity of Lorong 9 Geylang, where about 9,282g of cannabis, 111g of heroin, 234g of "Ice" and 170g of "Ecstasy" tablets were further recovered.

66g of heroin seized in Sumang Walk

CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Sumang Walk and arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean man in the early morning of Jul. 19.

About 66g of heroin and 16g of "Ice" were seized from the unit, along with various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to about S$4,327.

Man and woman arrested in Haig Road

A 46-year-old Singaporean woman and a 41-year-old male foreign national were also arrested in a private residential enclave located in the vicinity of Haig Road.

About 7g of "Ice" and cash amounting to S$15,940 were recovered from the woman.

Cash amounting to about S$8,300, including foreign currencies, was recovered from the man.

When they were escorted to their hideout in the same vicinity, about 327g of "Ice", 18g of cannabis, 103g of ketamine, 62g of "Ecstasy" tablets, one LSD stamp, and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Another package containing about 1g of "Ice" was later recovered by CNB officers in the compound of the residential enclave.

Investigations ongoing

"Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug," said CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

All images by CNB.

