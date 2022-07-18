Another child under 12 years old in S'pore dies from Covid-19

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A child aged below 12 years old has died from Covid-19.
This is one of the four deaths on Jul. 17 reported in Singapore.
This is also the second death of a person aged below 12 years old caused by Covid-19.
Here are more details about the case:
Prior to this, a boy aged one-and-a-half years old passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Jun. 27.
Top image by Mothership
