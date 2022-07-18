Back

Another child under 12 years old in S'pore dies from Covid-19

No further details were provided.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 18, 2022, 11:46 PM

A child aged below 12 years old has died from Covid-19.

This is one of the four deaths on Jul. 17 reported in Singapore.

via MOH website.

This is also the second death of a person aged below 12 years old caused by Covid-19.

Here are more details about the case:

Prior to this, a boy aged one-and-a-half years old passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Jun. 27.

Top image by Mothership

