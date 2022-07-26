Clarke Quay to turn into daytime hangout too after S$62 million upgrade, will be called CQ @ Clarke Quay

Clarke Quay will be undergoing a S$62 million upgrading from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, under an asset enhancement initiative announced on Jul. 26.

The purpose of the initiative is to help expand the appeal of the popular nightlife cluster to become a "day-and-night destination", CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) said in the announcement.

The enhanced development will be marketed as "CQ @ Clarke Quay", which CICT said was a nod to how Clarke Quay is referred to as "CQ" for short.

The development's new name is also meant to "reflect its modern interpretation of Clarke Quay's rich heritage".

CICT said CQ @ Clarke Quay will continue to operate through the enhancement, which will be carried out in phases.

New tenant mix and pet-friendly offerings

CQ @ Clarke Quay will have a new tenant mix, which will include "day trade activities", as well as breakfast and lunch options.

CICT said it is working with tenants to make the property a pet-friendly attraction, and added that 70 per cent of the net lettable area at CQ @ Clarke Quay has been committed by tenants in advanced negotiations.

Tenants highlighted in CICT's announcement include:

A new music lifestyle experience by music store Swee Lee

A grocer with in-store dining concept by FairPrice Finest

A "grand coffeehouse" flagship by a Singapore specialty coffee brand

Catching the Waves, a beauty salon and pottery-themed cafe

Asia's tallest slingshot will also be located in CQ @ Clarke Quay, offering patrons a 70-metre ride up into the air above the Singapore River.

CICT said existing tenants Zouk Group and 1-Group would refine their concepts as well, "to expand their day-to-night offerings".

CQ @ Clarke Quay will comprise three main zones:

The Riverfront (Blocks A and D), featuring riverside dining The Warehouses (Block B), with retail lifestyle and F&B concepts The Circuit (Blocks C and E), featuring "high-energy concepts", entertainment and F&B establishments

Image via CICT.

Thermal comfort infrastructure

Another key component of making Clarke Quay a daytime destination is "thermal comfort infrastructure".

34 per cent of the total project cost has been dedicated to green features like a more energy-efficient chiller, and a new canopy made of ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) — a lightweight material commonly used in place of glass.

There will also be a new "omni-directional angel fan" installed, to improve air circulation while reducing energy consumption by over 50 per cent, said CICT.

The fan is also equipped with "evaporative mist cooling", which CICT said will lower environmental temperatures by around 2°C without creating water droplets on surfaces.

CICT hopes that the area's current Green Mark Certification, conferred by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), will be upgraded to a "Green Mark Gold PLUS" rating after the enhancement.

Top image via CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust