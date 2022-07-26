Back

Clarke Quay to turn into daytime hangout too after S$62 million upgrade, will be called CQ @ Clarke Quay

Including "thermal comfort infrastructure" to manage daytime temperatures.

Nigel Chua | July 26, 2022, 04:42 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Clarke Quay will be undergoing a S$62 million upgrading from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, under an asset enhancement initiative announced on Jul. 26.

The purpose of the initiative is to help expand the appeal of the popular nightlife cluster to become a "day-and-night destination", CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) said in the announcement.

The enhanced development will be marketed as "CQ @ Clarke Quay", which CICT said was a nod to how Clarke Quay is referred to as "CQ" for short.

The development's new name is also meant to "reflect its modern interpretation of Clarke Quay's rich heritage".

The landing of Read Bridge will have upgraded steps doubling up as seats, as well as a new accessibility ramp with lookout points. This is in line with Read Bridge’s past as a social gathering place for storytelling, said CICT. Image via CICT.

CICT said CQ @ Clarke Quay will continue to operate through the enhancement, which will be carried out in phases.

New tenant mix and pet-friendly offerings

CQ @ Clarke Quay will have a new tenant mix, which will include "day trade activities", as well as breakfast and lunch options.

CICT said it is working with tenants to make the property a pet-friendly attraction, and added that 70 per cent of the net lettable area at CQ @ Clarke Quay has been committed by tenants in advanced negotiations.

CICT said there will be pet-friendly alfresco dining areas along the river. Image via CICT.

Tenants highlighted in CICT's announcement include:

  • A new music lifestyle experience by music store Swee Lee

  • A grocer with in-store dining concept by FairPrice Finest

  • A "grand coffeehouse" flagship by a Singapore specialty coffee brand

  • Catching the Waves, a beauty salon and pottery-themed cafe

An interior view of a heritage warehouse unit with a skylight. Retail and lifestyle tenants will be brought into these conserved warehouses at CQ @ Clarke Quay. Image via CICT.

Asia's tallest slingshot will also be located in CQ @ Clarke Quay, offering patrons a 70-metre ride up into the air above the Singapore River.

CICT said existing tenants Zouk Group and 1-Group would refine their concepts as well, "to expand  their day-to-night offerings".

CQ @ Clarke Quay will comprise three main zones:

  1. The Riverfront (Blocks A and D), featuring riverside dining

  2. The Warehouses (Block B), with retail lifestyle and F&B concepts

  3. The Circuit (Blocks C and E), featuring "high-energy concepts", entertainment and F&B establishments

Image via CICT.

Thermal comfort infrastructure

Another key component of making Clarke Quay a daytime destination is "thermal comfort infrastructure".

34 per cent of the total project cost has been dedicated to green features like a more energy-efficient chiller, and a new canopy made of ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) — a lightweight material commonly used in place of glass.

There will also be a new "omni-directional angel fan" installed, to improve air circulation while reducing energy consumption by over 50 per cent, said CICT.

The fan is also equipped with "evaporative mist cooling", which CICT said will lower environmental temperatures by around 2°C without creating water droplets on surfaces.

CICT hopes that the area's current Green Mark Certification, conferred by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), will be upgraded to a "Green Mark Gold PLUS" rating after the enhancement.

Top image via CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

S'pore great-great-grandmother passes away at 107

Her family includes 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

July 26, 2022, 03:59 PM

American actor Hudson Yang, who starred in 'Fresh Off The Boat', meets fans at Merlion in S'pore

Yang starred as Eddie Huang in the popular Asian-American sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat", which ran until 2020.

July 26, 2022, 03:32 PM

S'pore man uses limitless range remote controlled car to buy food, groceries from HDB shops

The future is here.

July 26, 2022, 02:50 PM

Lim Chu Kang organic farm owner, 78, starts petition to save lush 'food forest' from redevelopment

The farm has 120 types of plant varieties, including fruits, veggies and edible weeds.

July 26, 2022, 01:58 PM

FAS charges Lion City Sailors head coach & Tampines Rovers assistant coach with violent conduct

Both clubs were also charged over the conduct of their teams.

July 26, 2022, 01:57 PM

Why AGGA actress Samantha Tan left preschool teaching job of 10 years to join SGAG full-time

She developed an interest in early childhood education after dropping out of junior college.

July 26, 2022, 12:02 PM

Rui En & Taufik Batisah reunite to perform Reach Out For The Skies

Reach.

July 26, 2022, 11:56 AM

McDonald's S'pore to launch laksa burger for National Day 2022

No noodles involved.

July 26, 2022, 11:15 AM

M'sia to import frozen chicken so prices can be cheaper

Supply has gone down after demand squeeze subsided, and now, supply can't go back up to reduce prices.

July 26, 2022, 02:52 AM

S'pore confirms 9th case of monkeypox, so far all cases men

Not linked to any of the earlier monkeypox cases.

July 26, 2022, 01:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.