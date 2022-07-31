World-famous Café Kitsuné is coming to S'pore

Famed French-Japanese restaurant chain Café Kitsuné looks poised to open an outlet in Singapore.

Some hoarding seen by a passer-by indicates that the cafe will likely be located in Capitol Singapore, according to AsiaOne.

The hoarding put up in Capitol Singapore features the unmistakable Café Kitsuné logo, with the words "Opening Soon" printed underneath.

21 locations around the world

Starting out as a music and fashion label in 2002, Kitsune has expanded into the restaurant business, opening 21 locations around the world.

They have outlets in most major cities, including Paris, London, Beijing and New York.

This new outlet in Singapore will not be the first in Southeast Asia.

The chain opened its first Southeast Asian outlet in Bangkok in 2020. Since then, it has opened outlets in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The cafe has been quiet about its Singapore opening on its social media pages. No announcements about its entrance into Singapore has been made, at the time of writing.

According to its website, Café Kitsuné specialises in serving "full-bodied and flavoursome" coffee, in locations that are "modern, cosmopolitan and welcoming".

Top photos via @QirOng/Instagram and @cafekitsune/Instagram