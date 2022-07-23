Back

Patisserie cafe near Clarke Quay sells bear & bunny cakes that look too cute to eat

Too cute.

Lean Jinghui | July 23, 2022, 11:57 AM

If you have a sweet tooth, here's a patisserie cafe near Clarke Quay to explore.

The cafe, The Bakery Chef, first opened its doors in 2013, but later moved to its new location at Havelock Road, near Clarke Quay in July 2021.

The Bakery Chef. Via Google Maps

It specialises in a variety of pastries and desserts, from cakes, to waffles, macarons, cookies, and more.

Custom cakes galore

According to a blog, Chef Khim, who is a veteran in the pastry industry and has worked in the prestigious Raffles Hotel, is the maestro behind the desserts.

The patisserie's customisable cakes range from arrestingly cute to sophisticated and gorgeous.

This adorable "Stress-free Bear", for example, is one of the bakery's top-sellers, and is affordably priced at S$11.90.

The cake comprises biscoff caramelised biscuits, chocolate sponge, caramel curd, and a chocolate mousse, according to its Facebook post.

Via The Bakery Cafe Facebook

One can even top it off on a birthday cake, for more dramatic flair. Via The Bakery Cafe Facebook

Aside from the "Stress-free Bear", there's also this intergalactic extravaganza.

The Bakery Chef's signature "Galaxy Guanaja" is priced at S$7.30, according to some Google reviews.

The aesthetically-pleasing cake comprises a galaxy chocolate glaze, a chocolate guanaja mousse, chocolate sponge, and a crispy praline base.

Via The Bakery Cafe Facebook

For more cuteness, there's also the cafe's ever popular "Rainbow Bunny" cake, which goes for S$12.80.

Via The Bakery Cafe Facebook

Cake slices available

If you're looking for a quick bite, there's also a variety of cake slices to choose from.

Options include signature desserts such as Carrot Cake (S$4.80), Burnt Cheesecake (S$8.20), and Praline Delight (S$7.30).

Carrot cake. Via The Bakery Cafe Facebook

Burnt cheesecake. Via The Bakery Cafe Facebook

For enquiries, you can reach out to The Bakery Chef via WhatsApp at 9831 5769 or drop a DM via its Facebook.

Details of The Bakery Chef

Location: 2 Havelock Road, Havelock 2, #B1-19, Singapore 059763

Opening hours: 9:30am-6:30pm, daily

Top images via The Bakery Chef Facebook

