Patisserie cafe near Clarke Quay sells bear & bunny cakes that look too cute to eat

If you have a sweet tooth, here's a patisserie cafe near Clarke Quay to explore.

The cafe, The Bakery Chef, first opened its doors in 2013, but later moved to its new location at Havelock Road, near Clarke Quay in July 2021.

It specialises in a variety of pastries and desserts, from cakes, to waffles, macarons, cookies, and more.

Custom cakes galore

According to a blog, Chef Khim, who is a veteran in the pastry industry and has worked in the prestigious Raffles Hotel, is the maestro behind the desserts.

The patisserie's customisable cakes range from arrestingly cute to sophisticated and gorgeous.

This adorable "Stress-free Bear", for example, is one of the bakery's top-sellers, and is affordably priced at S$11.90.

The cake comprises biscoff caramelised biscuits, chocolate sponge, caramel curd, and a chocolate mousse, according to its Facebook post.

Aside from the "Stress-free Bear", there's also this intergalactic extravaganza.

The Bakery Chef's signature "Galaxy Guanaja" is priced at S$7.30, according to some Google reviews.

The aesthetically-pleasing cake comprises a galaxy chocolate glaze, a chocolate guanaja mousse, chocolate sponge, and a crispy praline base.

For more cuteness, there's also the cafe's ever popular "Rainbow Bunny" cake, which goes for S$12.80.

Cake slices available

If you're looking for a quick bite, there's also a variety of cake slices to choose from.

Options include signature desserts such as Carrot Cake (S$4.80), Burnt Cheesecake (S$8.20), and Praline Delight (S$7.30).

For enquiries, you can reach out to The Bakery Chef via WhatsApp at 9831 5769 or drop a DM via its Facebook.

Details of The Bakery Chef

Location: 2 Havelock Road, Havelock 2, #B1-19, Singapore 059763

Opening hours: 9:30am-6:30pm, daily

Top images via The Bakery Chef Facebook