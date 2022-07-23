Bus from Ipoh to S'pore crashes & overturns in KL, 19 sent to hospital, S'porean girl, 6, unhurt

A total of 19 people were taken to hospital after a double-decker tour bus travelling from Ipoh to Singapore crashed and flipped over on Thursday, July 21.

According to Malaysian newspaper Malay Mail, the incident had happened at around 12:05am, along Jalan Damansara, a major road in Kuala Lumpur.

Front windscreen shattered

Photos posted to the Bomba Kuala Lumpur Facebook page, which is the official page for the Fire and Rescue department in Kuala Lumpur, showed the bus flipped over to its side.

According to pictures, the bus belongs to Sri Maju, a Malaysia operator which provides bus services between Singapore and Malaysia.

Multiple police officers, firemen, as well as paramedics were spotted at the scene.

The front windscreen of the bus was shattered in order to rescue those trapped inside, according to the Facebook post.

The victims were seen at the side of the road, after having been rescued.

One passenger a six-year-old Singaporean girl

According to Chinese media Shin Min Daily News, one of the 24 passengers onboard was a six-year-old Singaporean girl.

She had apparently taken the bus accompanied by her Malaysian relatives.

Shin Min reported that the girl was unhurt during the incident.

The remaining passengers who were on the bus are all reportedly Malaysians.

The bus is believed to have crashed into a concrete road divider and overturned, after its driver lost control along the Jalan Damansara in Kuala Lumpur.

Drivers have been questioned by police

In a Facebook post by the Malaysia Civil Defence Force on Jul. 21, a spokesperson shared that the department had been alerted to the incident at about 12:38am on Jul. 21.

Its personnel, along with other firemen from a fire station in Kuala Lumpur, subsequently arrived, and took the 19 injured passengers to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Two bus drivers and five passengers managed to escape injury.

Malay Mail also reported that the victims suffered only minor injuries, and were conveyed to the hospital mainly for further examination.

It added that Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim had shared that the first and second drivers of the double-decker bus had subsequently been taken in for questioning at the police station after the incident.

They were released at 4:45am after police had recorded their statements.

The blood and urine samples of the two drivers have been taken for a toxicology test, but the results are not yet out.

The case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Azmi added.

The police are currently calling for any witnesses of the incident to contact the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999 or the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Hotline at 03-20260267/69 to provide further information.

