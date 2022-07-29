Back

Bus captain in S'pore stops bus mid-route for toilet break as he's human too

Nature takes no missed calls.

Gawain Pek | July 29, 2022, 11:47 AM

Even though bus captains get a "corner office" and sometimes drive a Mercedes, their workplace lacks one thing an en suite toilet.

A video posted to TikTok on Jul. 17 shows how one bus captain dealt with his need to answer nature's call during work.

Bus captain sprinted back to bus

Panning across the bus cabin, the video showed a stationary bus that was packed full of people.

Most of the commuters appeared to be minding their own business, waiting for the bus captain's return.

The video then cut to a view outside the bus, where the bus captain can be seen exiting a building and sprinting back to the bus.

The caption in the video read: "Bus uncle left us here to go toilet".

Many empathised

In the comments, the creator of the video wrote:

Yall im not complaining about the driver taking a toilet break im just saying it was very sudden and ive never seen it happen before ✋

One user in the comments section realised that they were on the same bus too, and identified the bus service to be 502.

The bus was at Suntec City when nature called and the bus captain answered, according to the user.

bus captain stops bus to use toilet tiktok video comments

Suntec City was a common stop for bus captains to take a quick break, according to one commenter.

Most were sympathetic to the bus captain's plight, guessing that he must have been "super urgent".

One comment that garnered 20 replies, however, was more focused on the commuters, asking why some were still holding onto the handlebars and poles when the bus was not moving:

bus captain stops bus to use toilet tiktok video comments

Happens more often than you think

Apparently, this happens more often than you think, as some commenters shared.

They wrote that it happens most often on bus services that run through Changi Airport.

According to Land Transport Guru, the longest bus service in Singapore is bus 858.

It travels a total distance of 73.4km from Woodlands to Changi Airport, passing through Sembawang, Yishun, Punggol and Sengkang.

Bus service 502 has a total distance of 59.5km, starting from Soon Lee Road in Jurong West and making a round trip through Orchard Road and the Central Business District.

So if your bus captain stops the bus and runs off to the washroom, just remember that it's been a long journey for them with probably more to come.

Top image via @.sak.sak/TikTok

