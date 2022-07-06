Bukit Timah Railway Station reopens with heritage gallery & new cafe

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the National Parks Board (NParks) announced the opening of the Bukit Timah Railway Station community node on July 1.

The opening ceremony was officiated by National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Lee also hosted Mr Vijayaragavan, who had served as the station master for Bukit Timah Railway Station from 1979 to 1983.

Old buildings, new experiences

Two historic buildings -- the Bukit Timah Railway Station and the Railway Staff Quarters, where Mr Vijayaragavan stayed with his family during his tenure -- have been restored and refurbished to preserve the heritage of the old station while also providing the public with a new space to hang out.

Here are the things you can find at the re-opened Station:

Heritage gallery

On one side of the tracks, the Bukit Timah Railway Station has been turned into a heritage gallery, fitted with train operation equipment like track switching levers and a signals diagram replica for visitors to relive the history of the building.

A new cafe

Across from the old Station is the Railway Staff Quarters, refurbished and retrofitted with amenities like air-conditioning to house a new cafe – 1932 Story – where its antique decor promises a hint of rustic vibes along with your coffee.

Gardens with a local flavour

The refurbished compound also features two gardens – a kampung garden and a herb and spice garden.

The kampung garden is rooted with plants such as the Bunga raya (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis), Peacock flower (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), and the Arabian jasmine (Jasminum sambac ‘Arabian Nights’) to mimic the greenery of kampungs from the past.

The herb and spice garden features plants commonly used in local homecooking, such asplants like Siamese Ginger (Zingiber officinale), Laksa Leaf (Persicaria odorata) and Chilli Padi (Capsicum frutescens).

A space for everyone

Apart from the two restored buildings, the Station compound also features open areas which are meant as event and communal spaces.

According to the URA media release, facilities at the community node are fitted with installations such as ramps to ensure they are accessible for all.

The Bukit Timah Railway Station community node is located around the mid-point of the 24km long Rail Corridor, and is just around the corner from King Albert Park MRT Station.

You can find out more about how to get there here.

Top image via NParks.