Bugis pastry shop goes ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nanas, makes minion-shaped ang ku kuehs

The faces though.

Nigel Chua | July 06, 2022, 02:08 PM

Ji Xiang Confectionery, a local pastry shop, has gone bananas.

Or, to be more accurate, ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nanas.

Having previously conceived ang ku kuehs in the shape of the pink jumpsuit-wearing guards from the Netflix hit "Squid Game", Ji Xiang has now created minion ang ku kuehs.

Just like the minions in the "Despicable Me" media franchise, the minion-shaped ang ku kuehs come in various shapes.

Photo via Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh.

The expressive faces have been pretty accurately transposed from movie screen to food colouring:

Photo via Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh.

Photo via Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh.

Ji Xiang's regular ang ku kueh is usually made with peanut, coconut, yam, and mung bean fillings.

Responding to queries from Mothership, Ji Xiang confirmed that these blue and yellow versions come in a "surprise flavour combo" — sweet mung bean paste and a small piece of the minions' favoured fruit, banana.

S$12 for a box of three

The minion ang ku kuehs are priced at S$12 for a box of three and will be available at Ji Xiang's Bugis Village flagship outlet, Jurong Point Kopitiam, Plaza Singapura Kopitiam, and Lau Pa Sat Food Folks, according to Ji Xiang.

Limited stocks are available each day.

Facebook post in minion language

The shop made a Facebook post announcing its new creation with a remarkably unintelligible caption that was somehow still understandable.

"Bello friends!" said the post by way of greeting.

"ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nana" continued the post incoherently.

"Tulatiloo ti amo!" it said before signing off with a "Poopaye! Tank yu!" ("Goodbye! Thank you!")

Top image via Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh on Facebook

