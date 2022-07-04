Bedok Point mall, which opened in end-2010, closed down on Jul. 1, 2022

Bedok Point mall officially shut its doors on Jul. 1, 2022.

It will be demolished to make way for a new building.

Last day on Jun. 30, 2022

A video of the mall's last day on Jun. 30 was posted on TikTok, showing the emptied-out eateries and shops that night.

Workers could be seen taking down each shop's main signboard.

Being redeveloped

It was announced in July 2021 that plans were made for Bedok Point to be redeveloped into a mixed-use residential development, as reported by CNA.

CNA also reported that the Bedok Point mall tenants were informed about the redevelopment plans earlier that year.

The tenants revealed that the redevelopment was expected as the 11-year-old mall had been experiencing poor footfall.

It officially opened its doors on April 26, 2011.

Its soft opening was in December 2010.

When it first started, Bedok Point was touted as a food haven that operated late into the night, and had reportedly managed to attract over 900,000 shoppers every month in its first several months of operations.

The mall’s long operating hours, where F&B tenants are expected to remain open until 1am on weekdays and 3am on weekends, was publicised, according to an archived CNA article from 2011.

However, over the years, Bedok Point often lost its customers to Bedok Mall, a bigger and more diverse mall, which is more conveniently located beside Bedok bus interchange and Bedok MRT station.

Sky Eden @ Bedok

The mixed-use residential development that will replace Bedok Point is the condominium, Sky Eden.

The property will feature commercial units on the first floor and residential units on the upper floors.

There will be a total of 158 residential units in one block, which spans across 17 stories.

The redevelopment is expected to be completed by 2026 or 2027.

Top image via Google StreetView.