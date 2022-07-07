Back

Beauty in the Pot reopens kids' playgrounds, has up to 50% discounts for ladies from July 18-24

Bring your kids, bring your wife.

Zi Shan Kow | July 07, 2022, 01:37 PM

Events

Beauty in the Pot is reopening its amenities for children and running a special promotion for ladies this July.

Kids' playgrounds reopens at all outlets

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the hotpot chain is reopening its kids' playgrounds at all outlets.

Image via Beauty in the Pot.

Additionally, Beauty in the Pot is offering a few additional perks that kids and adults alike can enjoy.

Children can now redeem sculpted balloons and tokens for toy capsule machines at the counter, which is available at all outlets.

The ice cream cart at NEX and Westgate outlets will also resume operations.

From Jul. 18 to Jul. 31, 2022, an exclusive celebratory cake will be available for birthday babies, with limited quantities available daily.

For Maybank card members, ladies can enjoy a complimentary cocktail or mocktail every Tuesday, available from now until the end of the year.

Special ladies promotion

To celebrate its eighth anniversary, Beauty in the Pot is also running a promotion for ladies aged 18 and above.

From Jul. 18 to Jul. 24, 2022, get bigger discounts off food ingredients the more ladies you dine with:

  • Dine with one lady – 10 per cent off food ingredients

  • Dine with two ladies – 20 per cent off food ingredients

  • Dine with three ladies – 30 per cent off food ingredients

  • Dine with four ladies – 40 per cent off food ingredients

  • Dine with five ladies and above – 50 per cent off food ingredients

The promotion is only valid for walk-in customers dining in.

Image via Beauty in the Pot.

Top images by Beauty in the Pot and Paradise Group/Facebook.

