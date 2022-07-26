Back

American actor Hudson Yang, who starred in 'Fresh Off The Boat', meets fans at Merlion in S'pore

Yang starred as Eddie Huang in the popular Asian-American sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat", which ran until 2020.

Lean Jinghui | July 26, 2022, 03:32 PM

American actor Hudson Yang is in Singapore.

The 18-year-old is best known as the lead, Eddie Huang, in popular American sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat", which follows the life of an Asian-American family as they adapt to life in the U.S..

In a TikTok video posted on Jul. 17, one fan shared a photo of herself with Yang, after having bumped into him and his brother outside the Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Orchard.

Most responses to the TikTok video, which garnered 129.7k views, was that of excitement and incredulity, as people were surprised that the American actor is presently in Singapore and touring around the city.

For a cooking show

According to another TikTok video posted by youth-centric media site The Urban Wire, Yang shared that he is in Singapore for a cooking show, and that he has been cooking around Singapore with a few incredible chefs.

Yang also opined that while Singapore has been very hot, he has been thoroughly enjoying the city's hawker centres and cuisine.

On his own Instagram account, Yang also appears to have been making great use of his time in Singapore, having visited a few renowned attractions such as the Merlion and Haji Lane.

Yang's most recent social media post saw him casually chatting with fans, taking pictures and signing autographs, as part of an organised meet-up with fans near the Merlion in front of One Fullerton.

He captioned the post:

"The meet up was super fun, thanks for welcoming me #singapore and thanks for coming those who made it."

In response to some comments on another Instagram post, Yang also divulged that he would be in Singapore until Jul. 29 for his "secret project".

When asked what the "most interesting thing about Singapore" was to him, Yang shared candidly that it has been the architecture, which he called "mind blowing".

