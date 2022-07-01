S$2.99/month Amazon Prime membership gives you streaming content & big shopping discounts on Prime Day, July 12 & 13, 2022

S$2.99 can get you a two-vegetable cai png meal, or a monthly subscription to Amazon Prime.

Prime membership not only provides access to streamed entertainment content, but also comes with perks for shopping on Amazon.sg.

Come July 12 & 13, 2022, Amazon is holding Prime Day worldwide (including Singapore), where significant discounts will be available for products across multiple categories.

For those not familiar with Amazon, think of it as a one-stop shopping site that has almost everything.

From groceries, electronics, books, toys, fashion, pet supplies, the whole gamut under home and kitchen, to even a section called “Business, Industrial & Scientific”, where you can get all sorts of equipment and supplies.

Domestic delivery for eligible items is free for members, in addition to thousands of items from the global store that qualify for free international shipping as well.

This may be an ad, but we’re still allowed to tell you this: even if you unsubscribe after the first month, you won’t have to pay the S$2.99 monthly fee, as there’s a free 30-day trial.

Things to shop for

Here’s a quick look at some of the products you’ll find on sale.

Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement, and Smart Home

Blenders and robot vacuums Discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected items from SharkNinja and Roborock, including the S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Buy-two-get-one-free promotion on selected products

Beauty, Health, and Personal Care

Dental care Discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected items from Oral-B, including electronic toothbrushes

Skincare Discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected items from La Roche Posay Discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected items from SKII

Supplements Discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected items from Nature Made, Nature's Bounty, and SmartyPants Vitamins

Beauty Discounts of up to 20 per cent on selected items from Dyson, Braun and Philips, such as fans, shavers, and hair dryers (yes, including the Dyson hairdryer!)



Apparel

Discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected items from Calvin Klein and Nautica

Beer, Wine & Spirits

Discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected items from Penfolds: Koonunga Hill Shiraz, Max’s Shiraz, Max’s Chardonnay and more

Discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected items from 19 Crimes: Red Blend Wine, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and more

Discounts of up to 19 per cent on selected items from Tiger Beer

PC, Electronics & Wireless

Get an S$80 discount (min. spend S$800) or S$200 discount (min. spend S$1,500) on selected items from Acer

Three-for-two promotion on selected products

Smart watches Discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected items from Fitbit

Audio accessories Discounts of up to 20 per cent on selected items from Sony Discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected items from Bose

Gaming and computer Discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected items from Acer Discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected items from AMD Ryzen Discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected items from Razer

IT accessories Discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected items from SanDisk and Western Digital



Toys, Books & Baby

Toys Discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected items from Lego Discounts of up to 35 per cent on selected items from Marvel Discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected items from Barbie & Mattel Discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected items from Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh, and Playskool Heroes S$10 discount (with min. spending of S$50) across selected items from Barbie, Fisher-Price and more

Buy-two-get-30%-off or buy-three-get-40%-off promotions on selected products (books and toys)

Wait! Are you a new member?

If so, here are even more perks:

1. Key in the code “NEWBIE” to enjoy a S$10 discount, with a minimum spending of S$50 on Amazon.sg.

2. First app purchase: Use code “PRIMEDAY15” for a $15 discount, with a minimum spending of S$50.

3. For your first order on Amazon Fresh, you can enjoy a S$20 discount when you spend S$70.

4. Using PayNow will get you one per cent unlimited cashback on all orders.

5. Using a Citi/DBS/Amex/OCBC/HSBC card earns you an S$8 gift card (with minimum spending of S$100).

6. Buy a S$60 Amazon.sg gift card and get an extra S$8 credited in it.

Free Ya Kun kopi at Funan

The whole shebang is not just limited to the online space—there are also deals in physical stores, as well as events and challenges to take part in.

One of the most prominent is probably Amazon’s collaboration with Ya Kun Kaya Toast, which offers customers a S$5 Amazon.sg voucher with every purchase of any Ya Kun set.

You can get the voucher at all Ya Kun outlets (except Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3, and Takashimaya) from now till July 13, 2022, while stocks last.

You can stack this with other discounts during Prime Day, but if you miss the date, it’s valid all the way till July 31, 2022.

500 cups of free kopi are also up for grabs on July 12 at Ya Kun’s Funan outlet—just show the cashier that you’re a Prime member.

Prime Day pit stop

Location 1

When: July 9 and 10, 2022, 10am to 8pm

Where: Espent @ Suntec City along Nicoll Highway, outside Esplanade MRT Station Exit A

What: Take part in festival games to win S$100 worth of Amazon.sg gift cards.

To up your chances, practise hanging from a pull-up bar first, before signing up for the “Hang in There” competition. There’s also a cash-grabber box challenge and a bean bag toss challenge to take part in.

Location 2

When: July 12 & 13, 2022, 10am to 7pm

Where: Ocean Financial Centre

What: Same activities as above (meaning those who’ve tried it before will earn an edge over newbies), but with higher stakes: prizes now go up to S$200 in the form of an Amazon.sg gift card.

