Owner of Afghanistan Family Restaurant in Tampines dies aged 73

RIP.

Syahindah Ishak | July 19, 2022, 01:45 PM

The owner of Afghanistan Family Restaurant, a halal coffee shop at Tampines, passed away on Monday (Jul. 18).

He was 73 years old.

According to Berita HarianMahmood Abdullah passed away in hospital at 4:19am on Jul. 18 after suffering from pneumonia.

He left behind a wife, two sons, and three daughters.

His eldest son, Mobin Mahmood, told Berita Harian that his father had suffered from pneumonia since December 2021.

Was a good man

Mobin described his father as a good man and a good father, as well as someone who was "loving, caring, and likes to joke around".

He also said that his family initially decided to only share news of Mahmood's death with their close ones.

However, the news eventually spread and Mobin told Berita Harian that he was touched to receive messages from various others, proving that his father was loved by many.

Darul Ghufran Mosque, a mosque located in Tampines, also dedicated a Facebook post to Mahmood following his death.

"[Mahmood's] donations and contributions to the Tampines community and the masjid since the inception of Afghanistan Family Restaurant, will always bloom memories of joy, heartiness and love," it wrote.

Afghanistan Family Restaurant

Afghanistan Family Restaurant was first founded in 1967.

Currently located at 201E Tampines Street 23, the eatery sells a variety of Muslim food, including laksa, nasi lemak, and roti prata.

