Motorcyclist, 34, dies in accident outside ITE College East, police arrest lorry driver, 34

A 34-year-old motorcyclist died on Thursday, July 28 after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a lorry outside ITE College East along Simei Avenue.

A delivery driver informed Shin Min Daily News about the accident that occurred at around 10am.

According to the eyewitness, broken pieces from the motorcycle were seen scattered on the road.

He told the newspaper he saw a police blue tent placed on the road.

The motorcycle was described as badly damaged.

A photo of the scene showed that two of the three lanes on the left were closed off to traffic.

There was also a pool of blood on the road after the victim was moved from the scene, the eyewitness recounted.

The police confirmed with the Chinese media that an accident had occurred between a motorcyclist and lorry.

The 34-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for causing death by negligent driving.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News