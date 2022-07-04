Back

4fingers jobs in S'pore pay 4 to 5 times more than in M'sia, recruitment ads lead to hearty discussion

Salaries of the same jobs on both sides of the Causeway.

Belmont Lay | July 20, 2022, 06:05 PM

4fingers Crispy Chicken is hiring crew in Singapore and Malaysia for their eatery operations.

And as part of its hiring process, the Singapore company has put up job vacancy posters in the two countries.

The notices were then spotted by an individual, who was quick to compare the salary ranges of similar job titles on both sides.

The photos of the job vacancy posters were then posted on the Job Malaysia Facebook group, where it generated hearty discussions on why things have ended up this way.

What posters showed

Manager

In Malaysia, an assistant restaurant manager's expected salary is from RM2,200 (S$687) per month, while in Singapore a manager can earn up to S$3,800 (RM12,177), while a part-time manager can make up to S$15 (RM48.10) per hour.

Crew

A full-time crew in Malaysia earns RM1,500 (S$468.10), while a full-time crew earns S$2,200 (RM7,050) a month.

In Malaysia, a part-time crew is paid RM7.21 (S$2.25) an hour, while in Singapore the rate is up to S$11 (RM35.30) an hour.

Head-to-head comparison

Going by the remuneration rates shown for both countries, it appears the most straightforward, head-to-head comparison would be for the full-time crew position in both countries: RM1,500 (S$468.10) vs S$2,200 (RM7,050).

This and other positions, at least in Singapore's case, appear to tie the earning ability of the staff with the number of hours worked per month.

Malaysia's part-time crew vacancy was transparent and upfront about its employee benefits though.

Responses

The post attracted close to 400 comments, with many pointing out that a head-to-head comparison, while tempting, might be unjustifiable.

Factor in cost of living

This is so as Malaysia has a much lower cost of living compared to Singapore to begin with, which renders the purchasing power of a S$3,800 salary less impressive when not converted to ringgit.

Fine print

Others were also quick to point out the fine print.

Whereas Malaysia's job ad said "From", Singapore's job ad said "Up to".

This indicated that these jobs on offer in Malaysia were only advertising the base rate in line with Malaysia's new minimum wage law that kicked in on May 1, 2022, with room to be paid higher.

Absolute earnings definitely still higher in Singapore

However, in terms of absolute earnings, the highest earner working in 4fingers in Malaysia will likely earn the type of salary of a part-time crew working in Singapore.

Others in the comments section, based on this assumption, goaded one another to go from Malaysia to Singapore to fill the vacancies and enjoy the higher wages on offer.

But the shortcoming of this idea was also pointed out, as working away from home would mean incurring housing rental costs in Singapore, which can come up to S$700 (RM2,243) a month -- the minimum wage starting salary of an assistant restaurant manager in 4fingers Malaysia.

Salaries for locals in Singapore will have to factor in Central Provident Fund contributions, which reduces the take-home pay by 20 per cent.

Top photos via 4fingers & Job Malaysia Facebook

