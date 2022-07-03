Back

S'pore confirms 3rd local case of monkeypox

This is the sixth case of monkeypox reported in Singapore.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 14, 2022, 10:08 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one more local case of monkeypox infection in Singapore on Jul. 14, 2022.

While this case was confirmed a day after the second local case was reported, MOH said that the latest case is not linked to any previous cases of monkeypox.

The patient is a 41-year-old male Singapore Citizen, MOH said.

The man tested positive for monkeypox on Jul. 14.

He developed genital rashes on Jul. 9, and sought medical care on Jul. 12.

He was subsequently admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Jul. 13.

His condition is stable, and contact tracing is ongoing.

For more information about monkeypox, visit MOH's dedicated website here.

Top image by Mothership

