14-year-old among 343 people investigated for scams of over S$6 million

A total of 236 men and 107 women are under investigation for their suspected involvement in scams where victims have lost over S$6 million, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release today (Jul. 22).

This was after a two-week operation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department, and seven police land divisions which took place between Jul. 8 and Jul. 21.

857 cases of scams

The suspects, aged between 14 and 78, are believed to be involved in more than 857 cases of scams as scammers or money mules.

The scams comprise internet love scams, Government and China Officials impersonation scams, e-commerce scams, business email impersonation scams, inheritance scams, phishing scams, investment scams, job scams, and loan scams, where victims have lost close to S$6.1 million.

They are currently being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Up to 10 years in jail

The offence of cheating carries a penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$500,000.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000 and an imprisonment term of up to three years.

The SPF said that they "take a firm stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law".

