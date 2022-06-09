Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at Shangri-La Dialogue in S'pore on June 11 via video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to speak virtually at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 11, 2022.

The event's organiser, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), which is a British research institute, confirmed his appearance on June 9.

According to the programme schedule, Zelensky will issue a special address at 4pm at the region's top defence summit, which is set to be held from June 10 to 12 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Previously, Zelensky spoke virtually in the British Parliament and the U.S. Congress via a live video feed.

He also spoke during via video link at the Cannes film festival in May, the Grammy music awards in April, and Qatar's Doha Forum in March.

500 delegates to attend the event

A statement from IISS said this year's dialogue, which takes place in the wake of "both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and intensifying competition between China and the U.S.", will "provide a crucial opportunity for delegates to enjoy in-person discussions with global defence policymakers".

Some 500 delegates from defence establishments of participating nations around the world are expected to attend in person.

What is happening at the dialogue

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will be delivering the keynote address on Friday evening (June 10).

Heads of states, defence ministers and military chiefs from across the world will address attendees. IISS added that 40 ministers and 30 senior defence officials from 42 countries will be attending the summit.

Other speakers include U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe.

Austin will be delivering a major policy speech on June 11 regarding U.S. defence policy in the Indo-Pacific, while Wei is expected to discuss China's vision for regional order in the Asia-Pacific in his speech on June 12.

The dialogue, which has been held annually since 2002, has been paused in the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will be holding a ministerial roundtable on June 11 and 12.

He will also be speaking on "new ideas for securing regional stability" during a plenary session on June 12.

The summit will be streamed live, and can be viewed on IISS's social media channels, including its YouTube.

Top photo via Office of President of Ukraine