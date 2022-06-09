2 Yishun executive HDB flats sold for at least S$1 million each

Two executive HDB flats in Yishun have each transacted for a cool S$1 million in May and June this year.

The flats are located at Block 608 Yishun Street 61 and Block 664 Yishun Avenue 4.

More about the flats

The flat located at Block 608 Yishun Street 61 was sold for exactly S$1 million in June this year.

It is a 1,765 sq ft executive apartment, and sits on a low floor, between the first and third storey, according to HDB's resale flat price data.

It has 68 years and 11 months left on its lease.

The per square foot (psf) price works out to be about S$567.

The other flat was sold in May this year for a slightly higher (and perhaps more auspicious) price of S$1,000,888.

It is located between the seventh and ninth storeys of Block 664 Yishun Avenue 4.

The flat is also an executive apartment with a total floor area of 1,948 sq ft.

It has 69 years and two months left on its lease.

The psf price of this flat works out to be about S$514.

Million dollar Yishun flats

These sales come just after another executive HDB flat in Yishun sold for S$1.038 million in February, the first time a HDB flat in Yishun crossed the S$1 million mark.

All three million dollar flats sold in Yishun this year so far have all been executive apartments.

Executive HDB flats are flats that are typically larger than the average HDB flat, and may come with an additional study room and balcony.

