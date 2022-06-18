Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold medal at World Para Swimming Championships

Singaporean swimmer Yip Pin Xiu did Singapore proud and retained her second championship title at the Para Swimming World Championships in Madeira, Portugal, on June 18, 2022.

Yip won gold in the Women's 50m Backstroke S2, with a time of 1:03.94, according to a press release from the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

Five-time gold medallist

The win brings Yip's total gold medal tally count to five at the world championships.

On June 15, Yip dominated in the Women's 100m Backstroke S2, and set a new championship record for the event.

According to the press release, Yip had also won the Women's 100m Backstroke S2 and the 50m Backstroke S2 events at the 2019 World Para Swimming Allianz Championships, prior to this meet.

She also clinched gold in the Women’s 50m Freestyle S3 in the 2010 world championships.

Yip shared of her recent wins:

“I am pleased with my times, but at the same time, every competition is really like a checkpoint for me, where I know what I need to work on. I’m really happy and grateful for all the support I’ve received. The journey has been really tough but every day I find things I am grateful for and try to do better."

On being the best athlete

Admitting that the 2022 campaign has been tough mentally, physically, and emotionally, Yip added that she's had to learn to focus on the things she can, and "let go" of some things not within her control.

"What I've learnt really is that I am my biggest competitor. Every day, I just aim to be better than I was. I do things to make myself better, I try to be the best athlete I can."

Following the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Yip is set to look towards the ASEAN Para Games in July, and another Australian meet this year.

Earlier on June 16, Yip's teammate Sophie Soon had also won silver in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB12, with a personal best time of 1:25.89.

She set a new Asian Record in the process; it was Soon's first ever medal at the world championships.

